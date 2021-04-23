A 'Haute Couture' Collection of Hand Bags from 2010 is Leaf-ing Twitter Hungry

Haute Couture remains one of the most intriguing industries in terms of its abstract creations that sometimes baffle a layman. At some point, we all must have felt like Andrea Sachs from the Devil Wears Prada while the fashion gurus like Miranda Priestly continue to stare at us in judgement with their creations. And a recent tweet that is doing the rounds on Twitter is making most of the netizens feel like that.

Twitter user @_gastt posted a few pictures from the Spring 2010 Haute Couture collection of French fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier. The fashion enthusiast shared pictures of the leaf bag from the French designer’s collection that came out ten years ago. The tweet has amassed over 86.2k likesand over 19k retweets since it was shared on Sunday.

Leaf Bags from Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2010 Haute Couture pic.twitter.com/6u29RZ3Ujd— gastt (@_gastt) April 17, 2021

However, it seems a few netizens were reminded of many other things but fashion when they saw the tweet. According to one user, the handbags reminded them of Indonesian dish called pepe. The picture showed the Indonesian cooking method in which banana leaves are used as food wrappings. The banana-leaf package containing food is secured with a small nail made from the central ribs of coconut leaves, and then steamed or grilled on charcoal.

While another user wrote that if they carried the handbag, they might be chased by a goat who would think it is some sort of fodder.

Another Indonesian user wrote that people from their country would laugh when they see this bag, because this bag is usually taken to the market for shopping and some models of this bag are like the Eid ketupat. An Eid Ketupat is a traditional food item consumed in Indonesia, Malaysia and other parts of southeast Asia. The dish is a diamond-shaped container of woven palm leaf pouch inside which rice cakes are packed.

I’m afraid, goat might start chasing one around — StrangeFace (@strangephas) April 21, 2021

For some, the high-end handbag simply reminded them of traditional cuisine and posted pictures of various selection of food items that might be wrapped inside them.

Would you sport one of these leafy bags? Let us know in comments.

