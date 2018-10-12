A Horse Walked Into A Bar in France And Twitter Cannot Stop Punning
In this case, the horse galloped into the bar.
In a jokes-become-reality instance, a video posted by ABC News shows exactly that. A horse striding into a bar. In the jokes-universe where this happens, you expect the horse to be on two feet and walking into the bar. In this case, it galloped.
After gatecrashing into the bar in France, the horse knocked tables and chairs over. Fortunately, none of the patrons were hurt. And while he didn't go up to the bartender and ask for a drink, to cue the "Why the long face?" classic joke, it is still pretty entertaining to watch.
Watch the video below:
A horse escaped from her stable and galloped into a bar while patrons sat inside, causing them to run to safety as the animal kicked tables and chairs before leaving the site. No one was hurt in the incident. https://t.co/KktND8IlHP pic.twitter.com/rW32qXPhR1— ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2018
Twitter, however, cannot let this incident go without a laugh.
I hope the bar isn't saddled with a bad reputation after this.— Captain Truth (@TruthTeamOne) October 2, 2018
Not the best way to get your kicks at a bar— 1speedGo (@SingleSpeedGo) October 2, 2018
This horse seems unstable.— Brett Konner (@BrettKonner) October 2, 2018
Flanks for clarifying.— Brett Konner (@BrettKonner) October 2, 2018
And the bartender asked, why the long face?— Tad (@blackymota) October 2, 2018
The horse was overheard saying: : "Beer...I like beer...sometimes I drink too much beer"— Joe&Sandy (@NightTalkers) October 2, 2018
Let me guess, it asked for a Colt 45 on draft.— Dave Lemox (@DaveLemox) October 2, 2018
Brett Kavaneigh— Jeremy Alder (@JeremyAlder) October 2, 2018
The article is interesting. The investigators were actually suspicious that the horse was drunk, since it seemed to have trouble with its balance.— Varzy! (@Wayback_Vz) October 2, 2018
The bartender agreed, the horse was nowhere near stable.
My mane concern is he didn’t served.— Puuuuuli (@CPuliafico) October 2, 2018
You could say the horse was the bar's mane attraction.— Captain Truth (@TruthTeamOne) October 2, 2018
That's called a bar hopper?!— RG (@ezedozitt21) October 2, 2018
Even Anand Mahindra joined in on the joke.
Frankly this is the best way to describe the state of the world..:Feels like we were having a quiet drink in a bar when suddenly horses bolted from the stable, burst in to the bar asking for cocktails, and had us all running helter skelter... https://t.co/DY12miJSRe— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2018
