A Horse Walked Into A Bar in France And Twitter Cannot Stop Punning

In this case, the horse galloped into the bar.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 12, 2018, 12:32 PM IST
"A horse walks into a bar..." That is how a lot of jokes you must have heard start. Very rarely does that scenario actually unfold in real life.

In a jokes-become-reality instance, a video posted by ABC News shows exactly that. A horse striding into a bar. In the jokes-universe where this happens, you expect the horse to be on two feet and walking into the bar. In this case, it galloped.

After gatecrashing into the bar in France, the horse knocked tables and chairs over. Fortunately, none of the patrons were hurt. And while he didn't go up to the bartender and ask for a drink, to cue the "Why the long face?" classic joke, it is still pretty entertaining to watch.

Watch the video below:




Twitter, however, cannot let this incident go without a laugh.


































Even Anand Mahindra joined in on the joke.


