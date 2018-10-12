A Horse Walked Into A Bar in France And Twitter Cannot Stop Punning

A horse escaped from her stable and galloped into a bar while patrons sat inside, causing them to run to safety as the animal kicked tables and chairs before leaving the site. No one was hurt in the incident. https://t.co/KktND8IlHP pic.twitter.com/rW32qXPhR1 — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2018

I hope the bar isn't saddled with a bad reputation after this. — Captain Truth (@TruthTeamOne) October 2, 2018

Not the best way to get your kicks at a bar — 1speedGo (@SingleSpeedGo) October 2, 2018

This horse seems unstable. — Brett Konner (@BrettKonner) October 2, 2018

Flanks for clarifying. — Brett Konner (@BrettKonner) October 2, 2018

And the bartender asked, why the long face? — Tad (@blackymota) October 2, 2018

The horse was overheard saying: : "Beer...I like beer...sometimes I drink too much beer" — Joe&Sandy (@NightTalkers) October 2, 2018

Let me guess, it asked for a Colt 45 on draft. — Dave Lemox (@DaveLemox) October 2, 2018

Brett Kavaneigh — Jeremy Alder (@JeremyAlder) October 2, 2018

The article is interesting. The investigators were actually suspicious that the horse was drunk, since it seemed to have trouble with its balance.



The bartender agreed, the horse was nowhere near stable. — Varzy! (@Wayback_Vz) October 2, 2018

My mane concern is he didn’t served. — Puuuuuli (@CPuliafico) October 2, 2018

You could say the horse was the bar's mane attraction. — Captain Truth (@TruthTeamOne) October 2, 2018

That's called a bar hopper?! — RG (@ezedozitt21) October 2, 2018

Frankly this is the best way to describe the state of the world..:Feels like we were having a quiet drink in a bar when suddenly horses bolted from the stable, burst in to the bar asking for cocktails, and had us all running helter skelter... https://t.co/DY12miJSRe — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 12, 2018

"A horse walks into a bar..." That is how a lot of jokes you must have heard start. Very rarely does that scenario actually unfold in real life.In a jokes-become-reality instance, a video posted by ABC News shows exactly that. A horse striding into a bar. In the jokes-universe where this happens, you expect the horse to be on two feet and walking into the bar. In this case, it galloped.After gatecrashing into the bar in France, the horse knocked tables and chairs over. Fortunately, none of the patrons were hurt. And while he didn't go up to the bartender and ask for a drink, to cue the "Why the long face?" classic joke, it is still pretty entertaining to watch.Watch the video below:Twitter, however, cannot let this incident go without a laugh.Even Anand Mahindra joined in on the joke.