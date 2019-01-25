LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties

An Instagram account @unseenfriend has earned himself the ultimate ticket to Bollywood by using his editing skills to perfection.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:January 25, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
Image credits: @unseenfriend / Instagram
Bollywood fans can go to any lengths just to get a glimpse of their favourite stars.

While some lucky ones manage to get an autograph or a selfie with their beloved celebrity, others invite themselves to Bollywood parties, glamourous photoshoots, and even honeymoons simply by, well, photoshopping themselves with them. No, really.

An Instagram handle @unseenfriend has managed to get up close and personal with several Bollywood actors by putting its editing skills to perfection and showing up at places where even paparazzi would hesitate to go.

"Just an ordinary guy who is Bollywood's Favorite Friend. I post pictures which my celebrity friends and the media won't show you," reads @unseenfriend's Insta bio as he takes you on a hilarious yet seamless photoshop journey.

From meeting Sachin Tendulkar (and not forgetting to wear a helmet) to playing Holi with Anushka Sharma from Pari, the 'unseenfriend' can be seen virtually everywhere.

The account's obsession with the B-Town celebrities (and Indian cricketers) combined with the super neat skills has earned it over 60K followers.

Here's a sampling:













The popular handle is reportedly run by an MBA student Govinda Saha.




















Wait there's more. You can see the other near-perfect photoshopped pics here.

