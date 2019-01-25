A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
An Instagram account @unseenfriend has earned himself the ultimate ticket to Bollywood by using his editing skills to perfection.
Image credits: @unseenfriend / Instagram
While some lucky ones manage to get an autograph or a selfie with their beloved celebrity, others invite themselves to Bollywood parties, glamourous photoshoots, and even honeymoons simply by, well, photoshopping themselves with them. No, really.
An Instagram handle @unseenfriend has managed to get up close and personal with several Bollywood actors by putting its editing skills to perfection and showing up at places where even paparazzi would hesitate to go.
"Just an ordinary guy who is Bollywood's Favorite Friend. I post pictures which my celebrity friends and the media won't show you," reads @unseenfriend's Insta bio as he takes you on a hilarious yet seamless photoshop journey.
From meeting Sachin Tendulkar (and not forgetting to wear a helmet) to playing Holi with Anushka Sharma from Pari, the 'unseenfriend' can be seen virtually everywhere.
The account's obsession with the B-Town celebrities (and Indian cricketers) combined with the super neat skills has earned it over 60K followers.
Here's a sampling:
View this post on Instagram
A day full of conversations, gossips and more. #aDayToRemember #Meetings #famJam #RanveerSingh #NarendraModi #BhumiPednekar #varunDhawan #sidharthmalhotra #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #DeepVeer #VickyKaushal #KaranJohar #ektaKapoor #RajkumarRao #RohitShetty #Bollywood #ayushmaanKhurana
View this post on Instagram
KABHI KABHI LAGTA HAI APUN HAR JAGAH HOTA HAI. Katekar : Har jagah toh bhagwaan hote hai Sartaj : Matlab Unseen Friend hi Bhagwaan hai Katekar : Aai Zavli.. Toh Gaitonde itne Dino se chutiyapa Kar raha tha? 🙄 #UnseenGames #GaitondeBhagwaanKeUpar #UnseenGaitondeKeBhiUpar @netflix_in @sacredgames_tv @anuragkashyap10 @nawazuddin._siddiqui @kubrasait @radhikaofficial @jitendrajoshi27
The popular handle is reportedly run by an MBA student Govinda Saha.
View this post on Instagram
Birthdayy + Pre Diwali Celebrations ✨ #Familia #Squad #boleTohApneSukhDukhKeSaathi #SharukhKhan #AamirKhan #PriyankaChopra #AliaBhatt #DeepikaPadukone #RanbirKapoor #KaranJohar #KanganaRanaut #ZeroTrailer #RajkumarRao #VickyKaushal #KatrinaKaif #RanveerSingh #bollywood #Srk #DeepVeer
Wait there's more. You can see the other near-perfect photoshopped pics here.
