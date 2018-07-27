GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
A Japanese Woman Who Was World's Oldest Person Dies at 117

Chiyo Miyako, born on May 2, 1901, became the world's oldest person in April this year after Nabi Tajima from the Kikai island in southern Japan died at age 117.

Associated Press

Updated:July 27, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
Image Credits: YouTube
Tokyo: The world's oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, has died.

The prefectural government of Kanagawa, her home state south of Tokyo, has confirmed Chiyo Miyako died on Sunday. No other details related to her and her death were released at the request of her family.

Miyako, born on May 2, 1901, became the world's oldest person in April after Nabi Tajima from the Kikai island in southern Japan died at age 117.

The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare says 115-year-old Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka, southern Japan, is the new oldest person.

The world's oldest man, Masazo Nonaka of Hokkaido in northern Japan, celebrated his 113th birthday on Wednesday.

| Edited by: Parth Sharma
