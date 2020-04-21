A Kangaroo Had the Time of its Life as Australians Stayed Under Lockdown

Planet of the animals?

Now that most humans are staying indoors in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, animals and wildlife are taking over the streets.

In a video that has now gone viral on social media, a kangaroo can be seen gleefully hopping down the streets of Adelaide which are now completely deserted owing to the coronavirus crisis in Australia and around the world.

Police officers scanning the streets captured the animal traipsing through the streets as it went around buildings and finally disappeared into the parkland nearby.

"It's just unheard of, we sometimes spot kangaroos in the suburbs but never in the city," a police media officer in South Australia state told Reuters on the phone.

"Normally it's bustling with cars but to have no vehicles - it's quite eerie at the moment - there was only one vehicle which nearly collided but managed to miss it," the police spokeswoman said.

As humans hunker down in their homes to stop the spread of COVID-19, animals have been spotted in deserted urban areas around the world. The viral disease has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 150,000.

Earlier this month, Chilean authorities captured two cougars in the capital, Santiago, while wild boars have been seen trotting through the Israeli city of Haifa in recent weeks.

(With inputs from Reuters)