A ‘kebabi-Cation’; UK Takeaway To Offer kebab-Themed Holiday

Who doesn’t love kebabs? But for the absolutely manic kebab aficionados, a UK-based takeaway has unveiled a staycation that allows guests to truly ‘marinate’ themselves in everything kebab. Launched by award-winner takeaway I am Doner, the appropriately named ‘Kebab House’ will feature a bedroom with a naan-bed, lamps that look like garlic sauce bottles, doner-roll-covered shower curtains and wallpapers, and other kebab-themed decorations.

Artists’ impressions of the pop-up location were shared by the brand on July 8, to coincide with National Kebab Day in the UK. The images showed a kebab-themed couch with doner-roll cushions, an appropriately themed bathroom, and delectable kebab art that decorates the bedroom and living room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by I AM DONER (@iamdoneruk)

“WELCOME TO THE KEBAB HOUSE. Are you obsessed with kebabs? Do you dream of doners? Well, your prayers have been answered with our new staycation pop-up property ‘Kebab House’. Set to open later this year for kebab connoisseurs, our Kebab House will allow kebab super fans of a lifetime to have a sleepover in kebab heaven,” the company wrote in the caption of its social media post.

“We’re absolutely obsessed with kebabs and so are our customers. Whether it’s using over 100 high quality ingredients in our kebabs, or making our in-house sauces. That’s why we’re offering our loyal customers the opportunity to take their obsession to the next level by creating a new pilgrimage to kebabs in the UK!,” said Lynsey Benton, I am Doner’s brand manager, according to the Daily Star.

The brand has not yet confirmed the location of this pop-up but is currently reviewing locations like Manchester, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Birmingham, Liverpool and London. It is even considering a tour of all or a few of the locations.Interested guests will need to register on I am Doner’s website, where they can also suggest a location for the pop-up. Guests will be contacted later this year to book the location for up to 4 people at a time.

