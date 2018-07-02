English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
A Kerala Man Got the Surprise of His Life After Shankar Mahadevan Shared His Singing Video
Dreams do come true!
Image credits: Shankar Mahadevan / Facebook
The people of the Internet have been too kind lately.
First, the netizens came together to help Sanjeev Shrivastav aka the "dancing uncle" -- who shot to overnight fame with his incredible dancing skills -- meet his idol, Govinda, and now, a Kerala man with a soulful voice has gotten the biggest surprise of his life.
For the uninitiated, a video of Rakesh Unni, identified as a daily wager, sitting on a field and singing Tamil hit "Unnai Kaanadhu Naan" from Kamal Haasan's movie Vishwaroopam struck a chord with many.
Shankar Mahadevan, who lent his voice for the song, took notice of the video and sent out an appeal to his Twitter followers to help him trace the man and also wished to collaborate with him.
"This is called fruit of labour! When we hear this, it just makes me feel so so proud of our country that produces so much talent and is so rich in culture. Who is this guy??? How can I trace him? Need help & would like to work with him," Mahadevan wrote on his Twitter page.
Mahadevan's tweet spread like wildfire and people got to work.
Speaking to Indian Express Malayalam, the singer said he had no clue that his video would go viral. He also revealed that a driver had recorded it and posted it on social media. The video was first noticed by his sister's husband who resides in Kuwait.
Not just Mahadevan, Gopi Sunder, an acclaimed musician, too joined the mission. In no time, Mahadevan got hold of Unni's number and gave him a call, The News Minute reported.
Speaking to The News Minute, an ecstatic Unni said, "I consider it my biggest blessing. He told me I have a good voice, a good future. I said I just want to see him once. He said we will not just see, we will sing together.”
The report further states that Unni's phone hasn't stopped ringing ever since and he was also contacted by singer Pandalam Balan, violinist-musician Balabhaskar, and music composer Gopi Sunder.
