A Kerala Village Denied Haircuts to Dalits. So the Govt Opened Barbershop For Everyone

Weeks after people from the Scheduled Caste (SC) Chakkiliyan community of Kerala's Idukki were denied services at local hair-dressing shops, Vattavada panchayat on Sunday launched government shop to cater to all sections of the society.

The shop was inaugurated by Devikulam Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) S Rajendran, The News Minute reported. The development came after reports surfaced that people from Chakkiliyan community were denied services at local salons citing the caste. But now, the government-run shop will provide services to everyone. Also, other shops in the area have been ordered to remain shut till they comply to government orders.

Thirteen people availed the services of the shop on the first day itself. "Eight of them were from the general category and five from the Scheduled Caste community. The reports that some of the youths belonging to the Chakkiliyan community are abstaining from availing the service of the barbershop is baseless," president of the Vattavada panchayat president Ramaraju was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, reports emerged that people were being denied services at hair cutting shops in Vattavada owing to caste differences. The government-run shop was reportedly constructed with a budget of Rs 10 lakhs.

The decision to build a government-run came after a petition from the people of Chakkiliyan community.

Earlier, nearly 270 families from the Scheduled Caste (SC) Chakkiliyan community in the Vattavada panchayat had reportedly said that they were banned from entering the hair-cutting shops owing to their caste status. They had then petitioned the local panchayat over the caste-based ostracism that they faced.

The issue had gone to the panchayat who held multiple discussions with the people from dominant castes as well as the Chakkiliyan community. The decision pertaining to a common shop for everyone was reached upon after several meetings with the locals. The licenses of two shops were even cancelled after complaints.