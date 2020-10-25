A Kolkata NGO is Distributing Food, Dry Ration to Ensure No One Sleeps Hungry During Durga Puja

An NGO in Kolkata, West Bengal has been delivering food packets and dry ration to the underprivileged amid Durga Puja to make sure that no one goes to sleep hungry during the festive season.

Volunteers of the Indian Humanitarian Assistance (IHA) Foundation have been driving around the city during the Durga Puja days to help those out in need. They have been distributing food and ration to those who have been struggling during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the aftermath of suprcylone Amphan.

According to a report by Indian Express, Chairman of the IHA Foundation Satnam Singh Ahluwalia said that while many are staying home this Durga Puja and others are going out to celebrate, there are many who won't even be able to feed themselves. They said that although Covid protocols are in place, we need not distance ourselves from humanity.

The foundation volunteers are visiting various points in the city like hospitals, railway stations, shelter homes where they can help needy people.

Recently, A non-government organisation in Chandigarh has started a campaign to promote coronavirus safety guidelines including the need to wear a face mask.

Parivartan, has launched the campaign with by displaying a 36 feet long mask, that reads 'Wear Mask' in large red letters in order to raise awareness around social distancing and wearing the protective gear.

Similarly, the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA), West Bengal, distributed dry ration among sex workers on October 16, on the occasion of World Food Day. More than 10,000 sex workers of Sonagachi, one of the largest red light areas in Asia, are finding it difficult to make ends meet, with no other source of income, are struggling to survive the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.