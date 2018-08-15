English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
A 'Lazy' Odisha Postmaster Didn't Deliver Over 6,000 Letters For Over a Decade
A postman in Odisha, who has not been delivering letters since 2004, was finally caught by school children.
(Image: Twitter)
If you have spent nights wondering about why your lover never wrote back to you or why you never got a response for the job that you applied for, there might finally be an answer. Of course, that is if you still choose to write letters instead of emails.
As it turns out, it was not your lover who went rogue or the company’s HR who wasn’t interested in offering you a job, it was a postman who just did not bother delivering the mail to you.
According to a report by the Hindustan Times, a postmaster in Odhanga village of Odisha was suspended on Tuesday after villagers complained that over 6000 mails, with some dating back to even 2004, were lying undelivered in the post office.
A chance encounter, where school children playing in an abandoned post office, led to the discovery of the gigantic stack of old letters.
The children, while playing in the abandoned building, discovered several large bags with letters sticking out of them. Upon a closer look, they found several ATM cards and passbooks and wasted no time in alerting their parents.
According to the report, there are an estimated 6,000 letters in the post office, with some oldest dating back to 2004.
While over 1500 letters have been retrieved by now -- many of the letters, which had been damaged by termites or ruined by rains, could not be recovered.
The guilty has been recognised. It is Jagannath Puhan, assistant branch post master, who was the sole in charge of the village post office for many parts of the decade. He was immediately suspended from his post.
The officials said that the lazy postman was cautious enough to deliver registered mail and speed post, but all the regular mail went straight into the storeroom instead of its designated address.
The postman told Hindustan Times that he "couldn't walk properly and was not in a condition to deliver these letters".
The officials are absolutely baffled about why the villagers never spoke about the problem before.
The retrieved letters by the authorities include letters of joining, examination hall tickets, and insurance mail.
