A Lesson in Cleanliness: Mom Uses Daughter's Week-old Dirty Sock to Create Art Exhibition

Most of the parents worldwide have a common concern, spotting their children’s dirty clothes lying around for days in the house. However, one mother has found a creative way of pushing her daughter to own up her carelessness and finally pick up the unwashed clothes. A Facebook post by a mother named Xep Campbell has taught parents worldwide how to deal with the age-old problem of children just leaving their dirty clothes all over the place.

Xep was facing a similar situation with her ten-year-old daughter when she came up with an artsy way to put things in place. In a Facebook post, which has now gone viral for its sarcastic take, Campbell explains how what began as a “sociological experiment” soon turned into a museum with farm animals.

Xep explained that on the evening of Thanksgiving holiday, when she went to bed, she noticed one of her daughter Kestrel’s socks on the bathroom floor. Going against her natural instinct, Xep decided not to toss it in the hamper but instead see how long it would stay there, as a sort of sociological experiment. However, Xep wrote that even after a week later, it remained at that place, showcasing her daughter’s indifference.

Frustrated Xep decided that the action or the inaction of her daughter indeed must be intentional and deserved recognition for such a symbolic move. When her daughter failed to take note of the dirty sock, Xep decided to put it on display, like in an art exhibition with abstract objects. Xep even made a little label hoping it would motivate her daughter to finally take the leap of faith and pick up the dirty sock and put it into the laundry hamper.

However, looking at Xep’s art exhibition-esque take on the dirty sock, her daughter sent her a text message asking if she had done it. It seems Kestrel was quite embarrassed and told her mom that she made a pedestal for it. The sock exhibition even got its deserved audience so the barnyard animals arrived, as Xep wrote. The mother concluded the post and shared pictures of the artistic display of The Forgotten Sock.

Since being shared online, the post has been shared over 1,43,000 times, and has received over 61k reactions, with netizens praising the mother for her creativity and sense of humour. Updating the post, Xep said that she shares a very communicative relationship with her daughter. She said that she and her daughter are very silly together and understand the importance of being ridiculous and absurd. She also said how she honestly did not expect the post to go viral since it was just another silly thing that the mother-daughter did.