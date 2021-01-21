A List of New Twitter Accounts to Follow as Joe Biden Becomes 46th US President

A series of transitions took place as Joe Biden sworn in as the President of the United States on Wednesday, January 20. President Biden along with his team members got access to a long list of official government accounts across the major social media platforms. Jake Tapper, an American journalist, has informed about the transitions through his Twitter account. Tapper also informed via his tweet that the Twitter accounts of the Trump administration have now been publicly archived.

The list of new Twitter accounts which you can follow is:

1. @Transition46 has now been changed to @WhiteHouse

2. @PresElectBiden has become @POTUS: POTUS is the official account of President Joe Biden, 46th President of the United States. The POTUS account was created during the Obama administration.

3. @SenKamalaHarris has now become @VP: This account belongs to Kamala Harris, Vice President of the United States.

4. @FLOTUSBiden has been changed to @FLOTUS: This account belongs to the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden.

5. @PressSecPsaki has become @PressSec: The account is of Jen Psaki, White House Press Secretary.

6. @SecondGentleman: This is a new account and has been created for Doug Emhoff, second Gentleman of the US and husband of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The Twitter accounts of the Trump administration are now publicly archived. These accounts are:

1. @POTUS45: This account belonged to the Former President Donald Trump.

2. @WhiteHouse45: This account is a Trump Administration account and has now been archived.

3. @VP45: It belonged to Mike Pence, Vice President during the Trump Administration.

4. @PressSec45: This account was of Kayleigh McEnany, Press Secretary during the Trump Administration.

5. @FLOTUS45: This account belonged to Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump.

6. @SecondLady45: This account was of Karen Pence, wife of Mike Pence.

Now just by following these accounts, one can know the news and all the important information provided by the US government. Also, all the official accounts representing Biden, White House and all the arms of the US government will emerge as an important aspect of the broader transition of power.

Talking about the former US President Donald Trump, he used his personal Twitter account @realdonaldtrump to make major policy announcements, provide pieces of information, etc. However, earlier this month, his account was permanently suspended following the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

The Biden administration will not be inheriting the tens of millions of followers on each account. Instead, people who previously followed official White House Twitter accounts or are currently following the Biden or Harris Twitter accounts, are receiving in-app alerts and other notifications about the archival process and are being provided with the option to follow the new accounts.

Currently, the @POTUS account has about 4.6 million followers, the @FLOTUS and @VP accounts have 1.2 million and 7.1 million followers, respectively.

Other social networking sites like Snapchat and Youtube have also used the approach in contrast with that of Twitter which said that the Biden administration will keep the current followers on the respective White House accounts.

Facebook and Instagram (a subsidiary of Facebook) have also transferred the accounts on both platforms. The Facebook pages named POTUS and FLOTUS and the Instagram account of the White House have now been transferred to Biden's team. These platforms have also duplicated the followers on Biden's Facebook page and Instagram account to the official pages and account.