3-min read

'A Lot Happened over Coffee': Heartbroken Netizens Share CCD Memories after VG Siddhartha's Demise

CCD is not simply a cafe for most of us, it's an emotion. Rest in peace, sir.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 31, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
On Monday, CCD founder VG Siddhartha went missing, which sent ripples of alarm across the nation. On Wednesday, his body was recovered from the Nevaratri River near Mangaluru. In a suicide note that was discovered, Siddhartha apologised to his board members and the CCD family and said that he had let them down. He also said that he had "failed as an entrepreneur."

But, did he really?

"A lot can happen over coffee."

If you were an Indian kid growing up in the 90s, Cafe Coffee Day was a household name. Back then, if you wanted something more refined than a kulhad chai, CCD was your only option. Most millennials will probably not understand why a lot of us are feeling blue today - for us, Siddhartha's demise marks the end of an era.

Back in the day, eating out meant either of the two - a sombre dinner at a fancy restaurant or bar hopping if you wanted a night out with friends. But the cafe culture, as it's known in common parlance, began with CCD. A casual place to hang out with your friends, without blaring music causing you a headache. For years, CCD has been the go-to place for college-goers, for school kids and for adults just wanting to catch up. Let's not forget, most of us had our first dates there!

In fact, CCD also provided a comfortable ambience for entrepreneurs and business men to meet with clients or even hold official meetings. Truly, CCD proved that it was indeed possible for a lot to happen over coffee.

After Siddhartha's letter went viral on social media, several people took to Twitter to share their fond memories of CCD. While some spoke about meeting their spouses at CCD, some even reminisced about Siddhartha was an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs.

A Twitter user also wrote about how CCDs on highways always meant decent washrooms for women. You see, CCD meant different things to different people. But the truth remains, it meant something and it still does.

In short, CCD is not simply a cafe for most of us, it's an emotion. Rest in peace, sir. 

