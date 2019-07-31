'A Lot Happened over Coffee': Heartbroken Netizens Share CCD Memories after VG Siddhartha's Demise

On Monday, CCD founder VG Siddhartha went missing, which sent ripples of alarm across the nation. On Wednesday, his body was recovered from the Nevaratri River near Mangaluru. In a suicide note that was discovered, Siddhartha apologised to his board members and the CCD family and said that he had let them down. He also said that he had "failed as an entrepreneur."

But, did he really?

"A lot can happen over coffee."

If you were an Indian kid growing up in the 90s, Cafe Coffee Day was a household name. Back then, if you wanted something more refined than a kulhad chai, CCD was your only option. Most millennials will probably not understand why a lot of us are feeling blue today - for us, Siddhartha's demise marks the end of an era.

Back in the day, eating out meant either of the two - a sombre dinner at a fancy restaurant or bar hopping if you wanted a night out with friends. But the cafe culture, as it's known in common parlance, began with CCD. A casual place to hang out with your friends, without blaring music causing you a headache. For years, CCD has been the go-to place for college-goers, for school kids and for adults just wanting to catch up. Let's not forget, most of us had our first dates there!

In fact, CCD also provided a comfortable ambience for entrepreneurs and business men to meet with clients or even hold official meetings. Truly, CCD proved that it was indeed possible for a lot to happen over coffee.

After Siddhartha's letter went viral on social media, several people took to Twitter to share their fond memories of CCD. While some spoke about meeting their spouses at CCD, some even reminisced about Siddhartha was an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs.

A Twitter user also wrote about how CCDs on highways always meant decent washrooms for women. You see, CCD meant different things to different people. But the truth remains, it meant something and it still does.

A sad day for the country losing a visionary entrepreneur #VGSiddhartha if someone as strong as VGS can break,anyone can break. So many marriages,dates,breakups,crushes, friendships,jobs,business plans, career plans etc. happnd bcoz of him. @IncomeTaxIndia why so much pressure? pic.twitter.com/Ga3x7W4SYi — MANUKUMAR (@manukumarspeaks) July 31, 2019

This is very tragic, we all have memorable stories with ccd. #VGSiddhartha — praveen (@hejpraveen) July 31, 2019

A lot can happen over coffee. I have almost always met my biggest client at a conveniently located #CCD for over 10 years. Eternal gratefulness to #VGSiddhartha. He was an inspiration to many self employed professionals. — Harish Rao (@simpleharish) July 31, 2019

Somewhere in 2K15 i visited at #CCD for Ist time. So many precious memories revolve around that day at CCD.#VGSiddhartha Its too late now but in your afterlife hope you never feel like a failure because like me, there are many others who have had happy memories to relive at CCD. pic.twitter.com/BhMEPAd4YR — Manish Chauhan (@Flavourmatrix) July 31, 2019

Coffee Day has been an important part of my life. Many happy moments with friends and many other important conversations. RIP #VGSiddhartha. You created a simple and non-elitist chain and introduced coffee conversations to many. — Aniket Kulkarni (@aniketkk) July 31, 2019

Yes, Mr #VGSiddhartha created a chain of coffee shops where people bonded and forged relationships. But what I'll remember most with gratitude, as will many other women, is that a #CCD on the highways meant decent restrooms, a rarity till then. — subha j rao (@subhajrao) July 31, 2019

#VGSiddhartha We love you Sid Om Shanti Om Namah Shivay pic.twitter.com/g2BJ5fpqhh — phoenix (@megha_sena) July 31, 2019

Fond memories of time spent at CCDs, all thanks to VGSidhartha #CCDFounder #CafeCoffeeDay pic.twitter.com/YZJYeOsurq — Rakesh (@rakesh_k_sharma) July 30, 2019

THE PERSON WHO SHOWED INDIA THAT U COULD ALSO HAVE UR COFFEE IN THE SHOP OTHER THAN TAPRI.#CAFECOFFEDAY #CCD #VGSiddhartha pic.twitter.com/oeOeqNV93a — Uttung H. Thakur (@UttungThakur) July 31, 2019

CCD was the first place where the waiter wouldn't bring the bill tucked into a plate of Saunf to you, basically signaling you to vacate the table. This was a pleasant surprise to many, and hence so many love stories, start-ups, job interviews took place here. #CCD — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 31, 2019

In short, CCD is not simply a cafe for most of us, it's an emotion. Rest in peace, sir.