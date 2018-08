A Loyal Dog Saved a Family From Disastrous Landslide in Kerala

Canines have often proved that they are human's best friends.Remember that time when during the terror attacks in Mumbai , the police's sniffer dog, Caesar, saved several lives when he sniffed out two hand grenades left by the terrorists at CST railway station? Caesar was hailed as a hero.And, now, a loyal dog is in the news for saving its owners from the devastating landslides in Kerala.Torrential monsoon rains have killed several people in flooding, landslides, and house collapses in Kerala with more than 15,500 people taking shelter in state-run relief camps.(Image: AP)And with all the shutters of Idukki damn open, swelling of rivers have furthered the flooding in several parts.Sensing that his owners were in great danger, Rocky started barking at around 3 am in the morning, reported NDTV According to the report, Mohanan P and his family were fast asleep in their home in Idukki district, when they were woken up by the sound of their dog's incessant barking.The family tried to ignore the barks at first but soon realised that something terribly bad was about to unfold."It became a very unusual distress howl. That's when we realised something was wrong. I went out to see and we had to just rush out of the house," Mohanan told NDTV Woken up by Rocky's constant barks, the family came out to check on him. The reason behind their dog's distressed barks soon became clear. The family noticed the life-threatening landslide in their house's path and vacated the place in the nick of time. As luck would have it, their house was wrecked by the flood and the landslide.About 40 people have died in Kerala due to rains and floods. Most of them died in the hilly terrain of Idukki district. With 4 days of rains warning, the authorities are moving to safe areas of the hills and lowlands.