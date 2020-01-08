'A Magical Picture': Viral Image of Tigress with Her Five Cubs Is Winning the Internet

As the government has been taking initiatives to increase the tiger population in the country, an image showing a tigress walking with her cubs in the Terai region presents a bright picture. The photo, which was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, invited flurry of good comments and reactions.

Kaswan posted the pic with the caption, “This is a magical picture. Count the #cubs with #tigress. I know for a reason how few people will be elated after seeing this. Efforts are helping in making this species bounce back from the verge of extinction.”

This is magical picture. Count the #cubs with #tigress. I know for a reason how few people will be elated after seeing this. Efforts are helping in making this species bounce back from verge of extinction. PC Siddharth Singh. Magical Terai. pic.twitter.com/ZIaMlUAxBj — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 6, 2020

Some Twitter users wished the mother and the cubs a long life, while others urged the authorities concerned to look into the long pending issues related to the wildlife protection. Some asked for video, while others expressed their happiness by praising the efforts of the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in July 2019, released the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, saying India, with a tiger population of around 3,000, is one of the safest habitats for the big cats in the world.

As per the Tiger census report, the population of big cat stands at 2,967, an increase as compared to the 2014 census. The 2014 tiger census pegged the big cats’ population at 2226, while the number of tigers, as per the 2010 census, was estimated at 1706.

According to 2018 report, Madhya Pradesh, with 526 tigers, has the highest population of big cats, followed by Karnataka (524) and Uttarakhand (442).

