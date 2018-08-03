GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
A Mahant From Uttar Pradesh Ashram is Making Pens From Old Newspapers to Save The Environment

A mahant in Uttar Pradesh is making pens out of discarded newspapers in a bid to curb our dependency on plastic.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2018, 3:15 PM IST
Image: ANI
Rae Bareli: Our plastic consumption is booming with every passing minute and banning plastic is not enough. There’s an urgent need to replace our dependency on plastic. A mahant of Dalmau's Khandeshwari Ashram in Uttar Pradesh is doing exactly that, by making pens with discarded newspapers.

Speaking to ANI, mahant Krishna Bihari said, "Plastic pollutes the environment. So I started this. People help me. We are distributing pens free of cost but some people give me money and ask me to take this initiative forward."



Moved by Krishna’s determination to bring about a change, many have joined him in his fight to prevent any further damage to the environment.

Men and women from the Ashram are contributing in manufacturing the pens on a daily basis. The workers are also paid for their work, making it another source of motivation to work for the cause.

They have made 400 pens so far.

The mahant said, "The Government also wants us to not use plastic, hence, I am trying to make pens out of plastic as it is biodegradable. And, it would not pollute the environment. This also provides some employment to some."

(with ANI inputs)

