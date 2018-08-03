A Mahant From Uttar Pradesh Ashram is Making Pens From Old Newspapers to Save The Environment



Rae Bareli: A mahant of Dalmau's Khandeshwari Ashram has started making pens using paper, says 'Plastic pollutes environment. So I started this. People help me. We're distributing pens free of cost but some people give me money asking to take this initiative forward' (31.07.2018) pic.twitter.com/BkM7KLMZCM

— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 31, 2018

Our plastic consumption is booming with every passing minute and banning plastic is not enough. There’s an urgent need to replace our dependency on plastic. A mahant of Dalmau's Khandeshwari Ashram in Uttar Pradesh is doing exactly that, by making pens with discarded newspapers.Speaking to ANI, mahant Krishna Bihari said, "Plastic pollutes the environment. So I started this. People help me. We are distributing pens free of cost but some people give me money and ask me to take this initiative forward."Moved by Krishna’s determination to bring about a change, many have joined him in his fight to prevent any further damage to the environment.Men and women from the Ashram are contributing in manufacturing the pens on a daily basis. The workers are also paid for their work, making it another source of motivation to work for the cause.They have made 400 pens so far.The mahant said, "The Government also wants us to not use plastic, hence, I am trying to make pens out of plastic as it is biodegradable. And, it would not pollute the environment. This also provides some employment to some."(with ANI inputs)