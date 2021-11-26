A Man 'Chewed' Gutkha During India-New Zealand Test and Twitter Spat Memes

Shreyas Iyer, who donned all whites for the first time on Thursday in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur, impressed fans and critics alike with his masterful, unbeaten 75 that helped the hosts fight back after Kyle Jamieson scalped three Indian wickets. After the opener, Shubman Gill smashed another half-century, Iyer along with Ravindra Jadeja (50*) anchored the innings taking India from a place of concern- 145 for 4 - to 258 for 4 at the end of the day’s play. Apart from the solid cricket that fans got to witness on the field, many complained of the “hazy" Green Park that was covered in smog as the game commenced early morning in Kanpur. However, the highlight of the day for the fans (read: memers on the Internet) came when a man seated in the stands was spotted “chewing" gutkha as he spoke on the phone.

Twitter users were quick to pick up on the stereotype, something that’s common in Bollywood- every other person (or character in Hindi movies) in UP- has a habit of chewing tobacco or paan.

“Just when Kanpur guthka jokes were about to phase out," a Twitter user exclaimed.

Test matches in Kanpur. Pity the guy at the other end who has to decipher what this guy is saying pic.twitter.com/AOTYTnvQYR — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 25, 2021

Just when Kanpur guthka jokes were about to phase out. #IndvsNZ pic.twitter.com/7VIaTd72JU— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 (@RoflGandhi_) November 25, 2021

"Abe Guddu, Guthka sath leke aana, idhar mehenga bech rahe." pic.twitter.com/9HyYg33S1U— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 25, 2021

When you don't need to show the outfield or the stands to guess the venue! pic.twitter.com/fWiSjcWzg2— The Friendly Neighborhood Expert (@madaddie24) November 25, 2021

Earlier Gill notched his fourth half-century as India reached 82-1 at lunch. Funnily, on a track that kept low and slow and didn’t offer much turn, New Zealand spinners Ajaz Patel (0/56 in 15 overs) and Will Somerville (0/28 in 13 overs) were disappointing. But Rahane would be gutted as he hit six lovely boundaries before dragging one in as he expected the ball to bounce more considering Jamieson’s height.

