English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
A Man From Telangana Worships Donald Trump And Does His 'Aarti' Everyday
Everyday, Krishna makes an offering of flowers and vermilion to his God Donald Trump.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump has been receiving major flak for his policies against immigrants. Despite this, Trump also has a hardcore base of devotees and fans in the United States.
Strangely enough, one such fan of his lives 13,000km away in another continent and well, considers Trump to be a God.
Really.
Meet Bussa Krishna from Telangana, a 31-year old small farmer who worships a photo of Trump installed in his little temple every single day.
In an act of devotion, Krishna offers vermilion, flowers and lights incense sticks for Trump as he reverently does his 'arti'.
In Krishna's eyes, Trump became the living embodiment of God after Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a software engineer from the state, was killed by a US navy veteran in an alleged act of hate crime in February last year.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Krishna said, "“I was very much pained at the incident. I thought the only way the US president and his people could understand the greatness of Indians is to display our love and affection towards them. That is why I started worshipping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day."
While Indians have always had a special penchant for worshiping politicians and erecting their statues and making extravagant offerings (Cue: Rajnikanth and even Modi), it is safe to say that:
We did not see this coming.
Also Watch
Strangely enough, one such fan of his lives 13,000km away in another continent and well, considers Trump to be a God.
Really.
Meet Bussa Krishna from Telangana, a 31-year old small farmer who worships a photo of Trump installed in his little temple every single day.
In an act of devotion, Krishna offers vermilion, flowers and lights incense sticks for Trump as he reverently does his 'arti'.
In Krishna's eyes, Trump became the living embodiment of God after Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a software engineer from the state, was killed by a US navy veteran in an alleged act of hate crime in February last year.
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Krishna said, "“I was very much pained at the incident. I thought the only way the US president and his people could understand the greatness of Indians is to display our love and affection towards them. That is why I started worshipping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day."
While Indians have always had a special penchant for worshiping politicians and erecting their statues and making extravagant offerings (Cue: Rajnikanth and even Modi), it is safe to say that:
We did not see this coming.
Also Watch
-
A Flute Player Who Became Famous For Playing With His Nose
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Sonu Nigam: Raju Hirani is the Reason Why Sanju is Getting All the Praises
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
Art to Revive Condition of Government Schools
-
Wednesday 27 June , 2018
From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
A Flute Player Who Became Famous For Playing With His Nose
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Sonu Nigam: Raju Hirani is the Reason Why Sanju is Getting All the Praises
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 Art to Revive Condition of Government Schools
Wednesday 27 June , 2018 From Arctic To A Journey Across India, Niyog Is The Ultimate Traveller
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sushma Swaraj's mPassport Seva App a Hit: Gets 1 Million Plus Downloads in 2 Days
- In Cricket-mad India, One Distant Corner is Crazy for Football
- Sanju Celeb Movie Review: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Shabana Azmi and Others Laud Ranbir Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Has Been Reviewed Before Its Launch And Here is How it Will be
- Our Favourite Pakistani TV Reporter Chand Nawab is Back...And He Still Can't Finish His Damn Line