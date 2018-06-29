GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

A Man From Telangana Worships Donald Trump And Does His 'Aarti' Everyday

Everyday, Krishna makes an offering of flowers and vermilion to his God Donald Trump.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:June 29, 2018, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Man From Telangana Worships Donald Trump And Does His 'Aarti' Everyday
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump has been receiving major flak for his policies against immigrants. Despite this, Trump also has a hardcore base of devotees and fans in the United States.

Strangely enough, one such fan of his lives 13,000km away in another continent and well, considers Trump to be a God.

Really.

Meet Bussa Krishna from Telangana, a 31-year old small farmer who worships a photo of Trump installed in his little temple every single day.

In an act of devotion, Krishna offers vermilion, flowers and lights incense sticks for Trump as he reverently does his 'arti'.

In Krishna's eyes, Trump became the living embodiment of God after Srinivas Kuchibhotla, a software engineer from the state, was killed by a US navy veteran in an alleged act of hate crime in February last year.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Krishna said, "“I was very much pained at the incident. I thought the only way the US president and his people could understand the greatness of Indians is to display our love and affection towards them. That is why I started worshipping Trump with a hope that the prayers would reach him one day."

While Indians have always had a special penchant for worshiping politicians and erecting their statues and making extravagant offerings (Cue: Rajnikanth and even Modi), it is safe to say that:

We did not see this coming.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery