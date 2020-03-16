A Man Had 'Predicted' the Coronavirus Outbreak Seven Years Ago and Internet is Freaking Out

Seven years ago, a man on Twitter had warned the world about Coronavirus and we probably should have taken note.

The novel coronavirus has infected 1,69,316 people globally and led to more than 6,500 deaths. Italy, on Sunday, recorded 368 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, its highest one-day increase to date, taking the total to 1,809, the most outside China. In India, the number of cases has crossed 100 with 2 confirmed deaths.

However, it seems like pop culture and social media knew such a pandemic was coming along. For instance, an episode of The Simpsons from 1993 was based on the Osaka flu which had symptoms eerily similar to those of COVID-19.

However, a man named Marco on Twitter had exactly predicted that the coronavirus was en route. But little did he know that seven years down the line, the pandemic he predicted would claim thousands of lives.

Corona virus....its coming — Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

It's worth noting that Twitter, unlike Facebook and Instagram, doesn't allow a user to tweak their post once they have shared it on the microblogging site.

This means that the guy did post the tweet in June 2013.

But was he really referring to the Coronavirus outbreak of 2020? We doubt.

That's because coronavirus isn't really new, although this strain of the virus hasn't been seen before. Coronaviruses refer to a family of viruses which cause diseases ranging from common flu to respiratory problems in humans.

Other strains from the same family of viruses have caused diseases like the SARS outbreak a few years ago. This particular strain of the virus is new and hasn't been seen in humans before 2019.

Nevertheless, Marco's tweet has everyone spooked.

