A Man Tried to Scam US Cop, Internet is Convinced the Caller Was Indian

"CONGRATULATIONS!"

E-mails with subject lines such as these usually end up in your 'spam folder' but once in a while they do land onto your inbox and you, for a brief moment, are ecstatic about winning $100000000 in the lottery. Then it hits you. You haven't even bought a lottery ticket to claim your "prize money" that is safely housed in a remote bank account in the UK.

For context, Chevrolet once gifted me a Brand NEW CHEVROLET CRUSE 2013 CAR and prize money of 160.000.00 GREAT BRITISH POUNDS. And all they wanted in return was my bank account details, address and some money transfer. Cute souls.

But it's 2019 and the scamming & spamming stakes have only gotten higher. Ask police officer Stephens of Apex Police Department in the USA who was recently at the receiving end of a scam phone call.

In a now-viral video uploaded by the police department on Wednesday, officer Stephens took the classic route of scamming the scammer (read: spammer) and hilarity ensued.

Informing Stephens about allegations found under her name, the spammer said, "Social security administration and law enforcement agencies have found 25 fraudulent bank accounts opened and used fraudulently using your social security number to commit a fraud of more than 3 million dollars."

He went on to inform her about how her accounts were used to transfer and receive funds illegal local and international bank wire transfer including money laundering, drug trafficking, and for internal revenue service scams all over USA.

"So I am gonna be charged with drug trafficking?" asked Stephens. "Absolutely," the spam caller responded in positive.

The caller, posing as an officer, informed the OG officer that she may have shared her social security number with someone and her bank accounts were used for illegal purposes and if she did not comply to his requests, she would be arrested in the next 45 minutes.

"I don't share my social security number with anybody and I have a hard time believing that a drug dealer supplies his social security number," Stephens responded.

During the course of the call, the spammer insisted the officer to verify the last four digits of her social security number to which she denied. The only information she did share was her office address that was, in fact, the Apex Police Department.

The spammer then transferred the call to his 'senior officer', who also questioned her about her bank account details so as to shut them to avoid further illegal activities in the future. With nothing going their way and sensing they had probably called the wrong person, the spammers eventually hung up on her.

“Folks, these are scam calls. Don’t ever give out your information. Don’t ever verify information, even if they have it. That information can be found on the web. They’re all scammers,” Stephens warned the viewers as the hilarious video came to an end.

While netizens, who watched the video, commended Stephens for handling the spam caller with great humour, others were quick to catch the thick accent of the caller and believed the culprit was an Indian man.

"We only employ people with thick Indian accents at this police station," commented one user.

"Do Indian scammers really not understand how their accents are a dead giveaway that something's fishy?"

"Indian guy with 100% Indian accent: 'Hi my name is Mia Khalifa'"

"A indian who has a bunch of voices in the background?"

"If an indian calls your phone just hang up."

An Indian national in the comments section of the video came forth and even apologised. "As an Indian i am thoroughly ashamed and apologize," the user wrote.

Incidentally, the viral video also became a topic of discussion on Reddit India.

"Arrest these scammers. They give us Indians a very bad rep here," wrote one user.

Was he an Indian or not is the talk of another day, till then, in Stephens' own words, "Just hang up on them, or have a little fun."

