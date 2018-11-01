English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Man's Terrifying Halloween Costume Has Left Several Office Goers Triggered
Tech Halloween is a reality now.
Image credits: @aengelbro / Twitter
Loading...
As the world was busy tricking and treating on Halloween, a man's decision to dress up as an instant messaging app ended up spooking countless office workers on the Internet.
Alex Engelberg, a computer engineer by profession, took things in his own hands and devised a Halloween costume - made out of Slack - a chat hub that has become synonymous with work in the recent times.
Titling his costume "1 new message," Engelberg shared a video in which he mimicked the chat notification sound - the one you probably receive from your boss five minutes before your shift ends.
Dressed in a diagonal Slack logo t-shirt, Engelberg is seen holding claves as he imitates the new message sound to perfection. Uploaded on October 31, the 4-second video has been viewed over a million times on Twitter.
Indeed.
WHO IS NOT?
There were several who loved the costume.
The folks at Slack were thrilled as well.
If you made it till here, Slack is actually an acronym for Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge. You're welcome.
Alex Engelberg, a computer engineer by profession, took things in his own hands and devised a Halloween costume - made out of Slack - a chat hub that has become synonymous with work in the recent times.
Titling his costume "1 new message," Engelberg shared a video in which he mimicked the chat notification sound - the one you probably receive from your boss five minutes before your shift ends.
Dressed in a diagonal Slack logo t-shirt, Engelberg is seen holding claves as he imitates the new message sound to perfection. Uploaded on October 31, the 4-second video has been viewed over a million times on Twitter.
1 new message pic.twitter.com/H09WcuYYoJ
— Alex Novemberg (@aengelbro) October 31, 2018
Indeed.
This is haunting
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) October 31, 2018
What kind of MONSTER leaves the sound on after they install Slack?! Truly a Halloween horror.
— MightiestBeard (@MightiestBeard) October 31, 2018
WHO IS NOT?
i am triggered
— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 31, 2018
Hired. See you Monday.
— Fareed Mosavat (@far33d) October 31, 2018
@Fukouuda bro that sound is the scariest thing ever made
— Matt Vukojevic (@MatDak) October 31, 2018
This is the most terrifying Halloween costume I've seen essentially ever
— tupper @ BlizzCon (@dtupper) October 31, 2018
There were several who loved the costume.
Thank you for recognizing this
— Alex Novemberg (@aengelbro) October 31, 2018
Any costume that uses claves is a winner.
— Keenan Slusher (@Keenan_Slusher) October 31, 2018
actually amazing
— Shonduras (@Shonduras) October 31, 2018
actually amazing
— Shonduras (@Shonduras) October 31, 2018
This rules.
— Christina Warren (@film_girl) October 31, 2018
Such a stressful #Halloween costume love it though!
— Nicole Cieslak (@ncieslak_) October 31, 2018
The folks at Slack were thrilled as well.
This is AMAZING!!! Nice touch on the sound notification. You win.
— Slack (@SlackHQ) October 31, 2018
If you made it till here, Slack is actually an acronym for Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge. You're welcome.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
-
Wednesday 31 October , 2018
E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
-
Wednesday 19 September , 2018
Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Actor, Ladies Man Cyrus Kumar Opened Up On #MeToo
Wednesday 31 October , 2018 E-Buzz: A.R. Rahman's Biggest Music Influences
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Yusaku Maezawa: Meet Japanese Billionaire Who Is SpaceX's First Private Passenger On Moon Mission
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Will Sunny Leone Go Back To Bigg Boss?
Wednesday 19 September , 2018 Delhi's Baby Steps Towards An Eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi
Live TV
Recommended For You
- EXCLUSIVE | Possibly Our Best Chance to Win a Series in Australia: Sachin Tendulkar
- Nissan Patrol SUV Creates Guinness World Records Title For Largest Synchronized Car Dance
- Ayushmann Shares Heartwarming Throwback Photo with Wife Tahira on Wedding Anniversary
- From Sonam Kapoor to Twinkle Khanna, Bollywood Celebrates Halloween; See Pics
- Here's Why People Tilt Right First While Kissing or Hugging
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...