A Man's Terrifying Halloween Costume Has Left Several Office Goers Triggered

Tech Halloween is a reality now.

News18.com

Updated:November 1, 2018, 3:01 PM IST
A Man's Terrifying Halloween Costume Has Left Several Office Goers Triggered
Image credits: @aengelbro / Twitter
As the world was busy tricking and treating on Halloween, a man's decision to dress up as an instant messaging app ended up spooking countless office workers on the Internet.

Alex Engelberg, a computer engineer by profession, took things in his own hands and devised a Halloween costume - made out of Slack - a chat hub that has become synonymous with work in the recent times.

Titling his costume "1 new message," Engelberg shared a video in which he mimicked the chat notification sound - the one you probably receive from your boss five minutes before your shift ends.

Dressed in a diagonal Slack logo t-shirt, Engelberg is seen holding claves as he imitates the new message sound to perfection. Uploaded on October 31, the 4-second video has been viewed over a million times on Twitter.

Indeed.





WHO IS NOT?











There were several who loved the costume.

















The folks at Slack were thrilled as well.





If you made it till here, Slack is actually an acronym for Searchable Log of All Conversation and Knowledge. You're welcome.
