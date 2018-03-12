Food, Water, Footwear And Flowers: The Historic #KisanLongMarch Showed That Humanity Isn't Dead

#KisanLongMarch gets a warm welcome from Mumbai‘s Sikhs. The Sikh community in Mumbai serves water and distributes food to farmers participating in the march! pic.twitter.com/IgzaTjtv2c — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) March 11, 2018



It's 4.30 am. When #KisanLongMarch reached Byculla junction, a large group of Muslim brothers distributed water, dates and biscuits to the marching https://t.co/AjIbNdij2I was an extraordinary act of solidarity, which the peasants reciprocated with loud slogans of Lal Salam. pic.twitter.com/teIOnA76iq

— Sudeep Sudhakaran (@SudeepSudhakrn) March 11, 2018

Sikh community in Mumbai distributes food to farmers participating in the march. #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/AqAGoluCu9 — AIKS (@KisanSabha) March 11, 2018



Mumbaikars showering the #KisanLongMarch with flowers from a walkway near Mulund. pic.twitter.com/YaURtZ5oNq

— AIKS (@KisanSabha) March 11, 2018

If it is indeed true that the farmer's march was quiet so people could sleep and students appearing for exams the next morning wouldn't be disturbed, then it is such a lovely way to do it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 12, 2018

Original plan of the #KisanLongMarch was to camp in Sion tonight and march to Vidhan Sabha tomorrow morning. But there are 10th board exams starting tomorrow and the Farmers are worried about inconveniencing the students. So, they are going to march tonight itself to Azad Maidan. pic.twitter.com/DCgEvadvpu — Noushad C (@IamDinkoist) March 11, 2018



50,000 farmers walked 180kms, asking for the rightful compensation for their crop. On their last stretch they walked all night making sure they didn’t disturb the SSC board examinations. #Compassion #respect #Salute #JaiKisan - 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/epa0a90A6u

— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 12, 2018

Mumbai, they have walked across the night to spare you inconvenience. The least you could do is stand in solidarity #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/tD8GTCCmOD — Aparna (@chhuti_is) March 12, 2018



Original plan of the #KisanLongMarch was to camp in Sion tonight and march to Vidhan Sabha tomorrow morning. But there are 10th board exams starting tomorrow and the Farmers are worried about inconveniencing the students. So, they are going to march tonight itself to Azad Maidan. pic.twitter.com/DCgEvadvpu

— Noushad C (@IamDinkoist) March 11, 2018



Farmers marching into Mumbai. To ensure that the BJP govt does not deceive them again. They should get their rightful due. #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/YKVEDNvZ1g

— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) March 11, 2018



This is breathtaking. #KisanLongMarch has all it takes to shake the financial capital of India.

Mehnat kare kisan mahajan

Bante hai dhanwan pic.twitter.com/INeX5xSvjI



— Aparna (@chhuti_is) March 11, 2018

Stunning photograph by Vijayanand Gupta of @htTweets showing about 35,000 farmers marching through the night in Bombay towards Azad Maidan. This is the kind of image that really lights up the city. #KisanLongMarch #nightmarch #Mumbai #photojournalism pic.twitter.com/cgC5uqx0Ep — Paroma Mukherjee (@ParomaMukherjee) March 12, 2018

Walk from 8 in the morning till 6 in the evening. Sleep like this in the night. Repeat for six days and nights #KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/LAolvPnSfG — Nidhi Jamwal (@JamwalNidhi) March 11, 2018



You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep Spring from coming.

Neruda#KisanLongMarch pic.twitter.com/UU8ZidnvBL

— Suvarna Haridas (@HaridasSuvarna) March 11, 2018