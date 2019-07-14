Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

A 'Mature Bag' Has Taken Over the Indian Internet and it Packs a Lot of Memes

What is the "mature bag"? Good question.

Jashodhara Mukherjee | News18.com

Updated:July 14, 2019, 9:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
A 'Mature Bag' Has Taken Over the Indian Internet and it Packs a Lot of Memes
What is the "mature bag"? Good question.
Loading...

It doesn't take long for something to go viral on social media these days. Remember the JCB memes which broke the Internet a few weeks back? All because someone discovered that the JCB ki Khudayi videos have a million views on YouTube. Yes, precisely, you get our point.

Now, the mature bag has taken over the Internet.

What is the "mature bag"? Good question.

A couple of days ago, a video went viral on social media where a young guy explains how to look attractive in college. And according to him, the bag you carry to college plays a crucial role in winning you brownie points.

He says that one shouldn't carry the same bag one carried to school while in college. They need to opt for a "mature bag" in order to look more attractive. In the video, he recommends that college goers should go for a brown leather bag from Amazon if they want to look "cool."

This particular bag is quite common and one of Amazon's most popular products. The video, made in good humour, quickly caught on and Twitterati took the mature bag on a ride to meme university.

In fact, some flooded the product review section on Amazon with comments like, "I bought this bag and within ten minutes of entering college, I had 6 girls ask me out."

These are some of the most hilarious memes we came across:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram