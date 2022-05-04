A Meteorite from Mars Found in Antarctica is Unlocking Secrets about the Red Planet

“If you want to find things that fall from space, lay out a big white sheet,” said geologist Ralph Harvey. Harvey was referring to Antarctica, which he monikered as a “big white sheet," 3000 kilometres across. Around 17 million years ago, a giant rock collided with the surface of Mars, bruising it and resulting in planetary debris getting launched into space. The wreckage attained speeds as high as almost 5 kilometres per second. As a result, parts of Mars launched into space, escaping the planet’s gravitational pull.

This debris, roughly 13,000 years ago, graced the surface of Earth and made Antarctica a “meteorite heaven.” As of now, more than 22,000 planetary rocks have been found on the thick-ice-covered continent. Among the huge number, the debris found on Allan Hills became the most researched and is believed to have shaped the entire understanding of humans about the life in the universe.

On December 27, 1984, a member of the Antarctic Search for Meteorites (Ansmet), Roberta Score, found a potato-sized space rock, which was named ALH84001. Almost nine years later, after a thorough analysis, it was determined that the rock belonged to Mars. In addition, ALH84001 was believed to have fossils of primitive life on the red planet.

The claim tussled between multiple researchers before planetary scientist, Andrew Steele, who had been working on the rock for two decades now, published a paper revealing a few natural processes that gave rise to organic compounds – building blocks of life – on Mars.

Steele, while researching the rock, postulated that what we expected the rock to reveal to us – traces of life – might be stunted expectation as what we perceive as “life” might be completely different on other planets. They might follow different ways to replicate and use a different set of chemicals for various functions.

Although clear answers have not yet been carved out of ALH84001, it did start a chain reaction of curiosity and oiled the pursuit to find out about life beyond our blue planet.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.