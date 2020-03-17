English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

A Must 'Wash': Doctor Washes Hands Multiple Times During Coronavirus Pandemic

Representative image / News18 Bengali.

Recently, a video of a lady doctor washing her hands several times as she takes off her hazmat suit and protective gear has been doing rounds on the Internet.

Coronavirus, which has spread to over 100 countries, has created an environment of fear. Not only are people taking precautions in the face of growing cases of COVID-19, but also doctors, nurses and other medical staff have been extra cautious.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) shared the video on its Twitter page with a caption that read: “Do you know how many times a doctor has to wash her hands to get off work”.

The video has garnered over 28K views, 755 likes and 368 retweets. Besides, the post got flooded with reactions.

Commenting on the clip, many users praised doctors for their hard work and dedication, while some spoke highly of China for the way it has combated the deadly virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, has advised medical practitioners and health workers to cover their nose and mouth while dealing with an infected person.

The deadly virus has claimed over 6,000 lives across the globe and impacted the world economy.

COVID-19 has also infected over 110 people and killed two in India. In the wake of the spread of coronavirus, the central government has declared the deadly virus as ‘notified disaster’.

