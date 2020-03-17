A Must 'Wash': Doctor Washes Hands Multiple Times During Coronavirus Pandemic

Coronavirus, which has spread to over 100 countries, has created an environment of fear. Not only are people taking precautions in the face of growing cases of COVID-19, but also doctors, nurses and other medical staff have been extra cautious.

Recently, a video of a lady doctor washing her hands several times as she takes off her hazmat suit and protective gear has been doing rounds on the Internet.

China Global Television Network (CGTN) shared the video on its Twitter page with a caption that read: “Do you know how many times a doctor has to wash her hands to get off work”.

Do you know how many times a doctor has to wash her hands to get off work? #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/gL2N1xMC7Y — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) March 16, 2020

Commenting on the clip, many users praised doctors for their hard work and dedication, while some spoke highly of China for the way it has combated the deadly virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO), which has declared COVID-19 a pandemic, has advised medical practitioners and health workers to cover their nose and mouth while dealing with an infected person.

The deadly virus has claimed over 6,000 lives across the globe and impacted the world economy.

COVID-19 has also infected over 110 people and killed two in India. In the wake of the spread of coronavirus, the central government has declared the deadly virus as ‘notified disaster’.