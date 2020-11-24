A Mysterious Silver Monolith Has Shown Up in a US Desert. 2020 Season Finale?

The world was enraptured by the discovery of Stonehenge in 1901, a prehistoric structure of monoliths in the UK, but a new monolith in the US might be more intriguing.

Utah’s Department of Public Safety officers stumbled upon a mysterious monolith in the middle of rural countryside last week. It was a routine event when the officers were flying by in a helicopter last Wednesday. They were helping the wildlife division count bighorn sheep in southeastern Utah when things too a weird turn. The team spotted something that seemed quite alien and straight out of a movie on extraterrestrials, reports CNN.

Pilot Bret Hutchings said one of the biologists spotted the intriguing structure and they just happened to fly directly over the top of it. The pilot was asked to turn the helicopter around so that they could get a second look at the object.

When the team turned back to the spot they saw in the middle of the red rocks was a shiny, silver metal monolith sticking out of the ground. Bret said the structure was between 10 and 12 feet high. He also mentioned that it did not look like it was randomly dropped to the ground. The structure looked like it had been deliberately placed there.

Found in the barren Utah desert, a massive metal monolith standing 10-12 feet high. Currently no origin or source of the bizzare find. pic.twitter.com/LypDejq8j6 — Dulce Base Files (@dulcebasefiles) November 23, 2020

The pilot also shared how the team joked that if any one of them suddenly disappears, then the rest of them will make a run for it.

However, Bret guesses that the metal monolith was most likely placed there by an artist rather than an alien. He says that it must be some new wave artist or somebody who was a big 2001: A Space Odyssey fan.

The 1968 movie features a scene in where a black monolith appears. The Utah Department of Public Safety in a statement said it is illegal to install structures or art without authorization on public lands “no matter what planet you're from.”