A Never-Seen-Before Painting of a Dog By Manet Will Soon Be Up For Auction

"Minnay," a Manet painting that has never before been exposed to the public and art collectors, will be offered at auction at Drouot Estimations in February. A premiere for this rarity, which represents the dog of one of the French painter's former models. The painting is estimated to fetch between 220,000 and 280,000 euros.

"Minnay" was painted in the space of minutes as was customary for the artist who was the precursor of modern painting. This oil on canvas is part of a series of eight canine portraits that Manet painted between the years 1875 and 1883, a period when he was in a weakened state due to illness. The French painter gave the painting to the animal's owner, Marguerite Lathuille, who was also the daughter of the owner of a Parisian restaurant which Édouard Manet liked to frequent with his friends. The young woman herself is the subject of one of the modernist's portraits which is currently on display at the Musée des Beaux-Arts in Lyon, France.

"Minnay" has stayed within the family of Marguerite Lathuille's descendants for more than 140 years and has never been offered on the market. However, it did attract the interest of major art dealers such as Paul Rosenberg, according to a letter he sent to its owner in 1928 asking her to set a price for this canine portrait by Manet. "It is not one of his chefs-d'œuvre [masterpieces] but it's a marvellous interpretation of Manet's skill; a wonderful symphony of tufts and touches that show his pure genius," said art expert Frédérick Chanoit to The Guardian.

"Minnay" will appear on the market for the first time on February 26 at Drouot Estimations, where it could reach between 220,000 and 280,000 euros. This is a far cry from the $61.5 million sume reached for "Le Printemps" at Christie's in 2014. This record sum had eclipsed that of "Self-Portrait with Palette," a Manet canvas that fetched $33.2 million in 2010.