A 'New Crown' for Burger King? Fast food Chain Offers Prince Harry a 'Part-Time Job'

Another of their offers informs the royals that if they are looking for a job, the Burger King have a "new crown" in store for them.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 15, 2020, 8:09 PM IST
A 'New Crown' for Burger King? Fast food Chain Offers Prince Harry a 'Part-Time Job'
Another of their offers informs the royals that if they are looking for a job, the Burger King have a “new crown” in store for them.

It was only last week that Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and Meghan announced their decision of stepping down from their duties as “senior members of the royal family” and work to become “financially independent”.

Grabbing the opportunity to play a clever marketing stunt, food giant Burger King extended a job offer to the couple.

While Burger King Argentina extended the proposition to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the company’s official handle wrote @harry and asked if as opposed to the “full-time responsibilities” back home, he would like to try the “part-time positions” at the new royal family.

The food chain went cheeky on Instagram as well.

According to FoxNews, the Burger King Argentina wrote, “Dear Dukes, you can look for your first job without giving up the crown” in Spanish.

Another of their offers informs the royals that if they are looking for a job, the Burger King have a “new crown” in store for them.

The proposition is accompanied with an open letter that says after finding out that the couple has decided to give up their roles in the royal family they have come up with a proposal- “Do as thousands of people and take your first steps in the world of work with us. You know that the crown will suit you perfectly.”

The letter also adds, “Also, after so many years of living as dukes, it is time for you to start eating like kings.”

Here are some reactions to the job offer.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
