A New 'Extremely Reactive' Substance Discovered in Earth's Atmosphere

For the first time ever, a very rare reactive substance, organic hydrotrioxides (ROOOH) has been discovered in the Earth’s atmosphere. This comes in as scientists from the University of Copenhagen collaborated with international colleagues and documented the formation of trioxides. This is an oxidizing chemical compound that severely affects both human health and our global climate. These are even more reactive than peroxides, which have two oxygen atoms attached. In a report by SciTech Daily, Professor Henrik Grum Kjærgaard, from the University of Copenhagen’s Department of Chemistry said, “This is what we have now accomplished. The type of compounds we discovered are unique in their structure. And, because they are extremely oxidising, they most likely bring a host of effects that we have yet to uncover.”

The researchers have further highlighted that the hydrotrioxides are formed during the atmospheric decomposition of several known and emitted substances. This also includes isoprene and dimethyl sulfide.

They are formed as a result of a reaction between two types of radicals. As per researchers, almost all chemical compounds will form hydrotrioxides in the atmosphere. Their lifespan is expected to range from minutes to hours.

Jing Chen, a PhD student at the Department of Chemistry and second author of the study, in a report by SciTech Daily said, “It’s quite significant that we can now show, through direct observation, that these compounds actually form in the atmosphere, that they are surprisingly stable and that they are formed from almost all chemical compounds. All speculation must now be put to rest.”

Meanwhile, in another space discovery, a study revealed that the water present on the lunar surface might be the result of volcanic activity. The study, led by planetary scientist Andrew Wilcoski of the University of Colorado Boulder, suggests that there would have been sufficient amounts of water molecules in the ancient Moon’s volcanic outgassing to fall back down to the surface and form sheets of ice in permanent shadow. Researchers mention in their study, that one potential source of water to the lunar poles is the volcanic outgassing of volatiles from the lunar interior and subsequent condensation of erupted water vapour as surface ice.

