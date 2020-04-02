A New Game Called 'Bhag Corona' Helps You 'Kill' Coronavirus With PM Modi

In early March this year, a video of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale went viral for chanting 'Go corona go,' and 'Go corona, corona go.'

The video, which showed him along with Chinese Consul General in Mumbai Tang Guocai and Buddhist monks chanting "Go corona, go corona" at a prayer meeting on February 20, has since become somewhat of a common phrase in India, since then.

And now it's a video-game.

The game called 'Bhag Corona' is hosted on your website browser. It's designed by Akram Tariq Khan and Anushree Warade, students at Xavier School of Management (XLRI).

The game, which has limited visuals, has Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the bottom, with a drop of what we guess is hand sanitizer. The villain in the game is a virus, obviously. The challenge is to aim the sanitiser at this 'virus' and thereby kill it.

The game is basically a method of point and click, without the pointing. All one has to do is a simple one-tap click and make sure the timing of the click and the sanitizer droplet to reach the moving coronavirus particle is aligned.

The theme music is of Athawale's 'Go corona, corona go,' chant. The game also comes with educational facts. Every time you lose, the game advice you on how to 'win' the fight against Coronavirus: Stay home. Wear masks. Wash your hands.

In an interview with Republic, the designers of the game said that the game's dynamics were majorly inspired by Flappy Bird and that they experimented with different difficulty levels before finally settling for the current one.

Here's a still of the game, the highest score we got so far was 14 points.

The game may be a good way to pass your time while learning how to actually 'kill' the Coronavirus virus as India stays under lockdown.