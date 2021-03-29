Stuck on a Ship in the Suez Canal? A New 'Dating App' Will Now Let You Find Love

Sometimes love can be found in the most unusual places. Sometimes that unusual place is the Suez Canal. As the Suez Canal still remains blocked due to a cargo shipping container getting stuck, a new parody dating app looks to help the singles abroad the ships to ‘find love.’ Created by San Francisco artist, Danielle Baskin, the app is called ‘Forever Given,’ a play on the container stuck, Ever Given. The hilarious site comes with tag lines you’d find on Tinder or Bumble, “If the Suez Canal can connect two oceans, it can connect you to your dream match," and “Are you on a Russian warship? An oil products tanker? An eCommerce container ship? Check out some of the vessels nearby."

The site also describes itself, as “Stuck at sea or stuck in your dating life?" Then explains its motto: “With Forever Given, the international waterway’s most popular free dating app, there’s thousands of other single people just a quick raft ride away and they’re all ready to meet someone like you. If you’re looking for love, want to start dating, or just keep it casual, you need to be on Forever Given. There’s tons—literally millions of tons—of cargo ships and tankers stuck at sea for at least the next 72 hours with people of all backgrounds and experiences looking to make memories, connections, and everything in between."

Baskin shared news of her dating app on Twitter along with a screenshot. The options show you can pick your ‘position on the ship,’ your ‘vessel name’ and who you’re looking to date.

I made a dating app for people stuck in the Suez Canal. https://t.co/oqXCVm8btf pic.twitter.com/oWGMwKQ4PA— Danielle (@djbaskin) March 26, 2021

While the website isn’t real, she has managed to include part of the vessel finder on the app.

Last logged in 1 minute ago 🚢💘🔥 pic.twitter.com/yFTry1v0BC— Danielle (@djbaskin) March 26, 2021

Baskin also explains the parody, and her reasoning behind it “This is a joke by Danielle, but it’s probably very isolating on a cargo ship. Maybe the different crews can hang out?"

Baskin is also the same artist behind the viral “company which proposed to make face masks with the mask being the rest of the face which it’s covering."

The 200,000-tonne vessel, named ‘Ever Given’ and operated by Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine ended up lodging sideways sometime on Tuesday after being hit by strong winds. The incident has ended up blocking several ships on either side on one of the most important sea routes. The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea and is also the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe. Digging boats have been set to work to help the stuck vessel back on its route. The vessel is 400m long and 59 metres wide and has made it impossible for any other ship to pass through. Egypt has reportedly reopened the canal’s older channel to allow the other vessels to pass through as the refloating the Ever Given might take some time, thus delaying vessel movement.

The ship’s company Evergreen Marine reportedly said that the ship “suspected of being hit by a sudden strong wind, causing the hull to deviate… and accidentally hit the bottom and run aground”. The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has said that it is working to get the ship to refloat. SCA chairman Admiral Osama Rabie said in a statement that “rescue and tug units are continuing their efforts” to free the MV Ever Given.

“There was a grounding incident,” Alok Roy, fleet director of BSM Hong Kong, the Ever Given ship manager, told the news agency.

Photographs released by the SCA also showed excavators onshore digging soil from the canal’s bank, with the earth-moving equipment dwarfed by the giant hull towering above. The canal, which links the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, was opened to navigation in 1869, and was expanded in 2015 to accommodate larger ships.

MarineTraffic showed a map with large clusters of vessels circling at both ends of the canal — in the Mediterranean off Port Said, and in the north of the Red Sea. In the canal itself, the map showed at least six tug boats near the stuck Ever Given. Shipping website Vessel Finder said the ship was bound for Rotterdam in the Netherlands, and it was unclear why the vessel had stopped moving.

“Tug boats are currently trying to re-float the vessel,” Leth Agencies, which provides crossing services to clients using the canal, said on Twitter.

The Suez Canal is one of the world’s most important trade routes, providing passage for 10 per cent of all international maritime trade.

The journey between ports in the Gulf and London, for example, is roughly halved by going through the Suez — compared to the alternate route via the southern tip of Africa.

Nearly 19,000 ships passed through it last year carrying more than one billion tonnes of cargo, according to the Suez Canal Authority (SCA).

It has been a boon for Egypt’s struggling economy in recent years, with the country earning $5.61 billion in revenues from the canal in 2020. President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi unveiled plans in 2015 for an expansion designed to reduce waiting times and double the number of ships using the canal daily by 2023.

In February, Sisi ordered his cabinet to adopt a “flexible marketing policy” for the canal in order to cope with the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Container ships account for more than half of the canal’s total traffic, with some of them being among the largest in the world reaching a capacity of up to 23,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent unit). Most of the cargo travelling from the Gulf to Western Europe is oil.

In the opposite direction, it is mostly manufactured goods and grain from Europe and North America headed to the Far East and Asia.