1-MIN READ

A New Rare Species of 'Toothless' Dinosaur Has Been Unearthed in Australia

(Image Courtesy: The Verge/Representational photo)

(Image Courtesy: The Verge/Representational photo)

The 5 cm-long 'Elaphrosaurus' fossil which was dug out near Cape Otway in Victoria is related to the T. Rex and Velociraptor.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 8:01 AM IST
In a recent discovery, a fossil that was dug out in 2015 in Australia, has been identified as an unusually long necked, rare toothless dinosaur that may have walked the earth 110 million years ago.

The 5 cm-long 'Elaphrosaurus' fossil which was dug out near Cape Otway in Victoria is related to the T. Rex and Velociraptor.

According to a report in BBC, the fossil was discovered as part of an annual dig led by the Melbourne Museum had earlier thought to be a fossil of a flying reptile.

However, on further inspection it was realized to be a "delicately-built dinosaur".

"Elaphrosaurs had long necks, stumpy arms with small hands, and relatively lightly-built bodies," said a scientist in the report.

Although the fossil indicated that the animal might be about 2 metres (6.5ft) long, previously found fossils of the same animal in Tanzania, China and Argentina show that they could have attained a height of even 6 metres.

"As dinosaurs go, they were rather bizarre. The few known skulls of elaphrosaurs show that the youngsters had teeth, but that the adults lost their teeth and replaced them with a horny beak. We don't know if this is true for the [Australian] elaphrosaur yet - but we might find out if we ever discover a skull," the scientist addeed in the BBC report.


