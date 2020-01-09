Take the pledge to vote

A New Study Indicates the Presence of Active Volcanoes on Venus

In recent research, led by the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), it has been revealed that the lava that flows on Venus may be only a few years old.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 9, 2020, 2:20 PM IST
A New Study Indicates the Presence of Active Volcanoes on Venus
Photo for representation purpose only (Reuters).

Time and again, there has been a buzz about finding new evidence about the volcanic hotbeds on other planets.

In recent research, led by the Universities Space Research Association (USRA), it has been revealed that the lava that flows on Venus may be only a few years old.

This, in turn, suggests the presence of volcanic potential on Venus.

The study conducted by the USRA appeared on Science Advances.

If these findings are true, Venus will turn out to be the only planet in the Solar System other than Earth to have recent volcanic activity.

The study's lead author and a USRA staff scientist at the Lunar and Planetary Institute (LPI), Dr Justin Filiberto said, “If Venus is indeed active today, it would make a great place to visit to better understand the interiors of planets.”

This is not the first time that the traces of volcanic activity have been found on Venus. The planet’s extensive networks of lava flows were first collected by NASA’s Magellan spacecraft in the 1990s. In 2000, the European Space Agency measured Venus’ volcanic activity via the Venus Express orbiter.

While the presence of these volcanoes on Venus was traced way back, there was no clarity on active volcanoes on the planet.

To understand how the Venusian minerals react; Dr Filiberto and his colleagues recreated the hot caustic atmosphere of the planet in their laboratory.

The research might help other scientists to study further about the planet and the volcanic eruptions.

