Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

A Pakistani Pop-Singer is Facing Legal Action for Threatening PM Modi with Snakes

Pirzada now faces actions by the Punjab Wildlife Department for alleged violation of law by keeping prohibited exotic animals as pets.

News18.com

Updated:September 16, 2019, 9:29 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
A Pakistani Pop-Singer is Facing Legal Action for Threatening PM Modi with Snakes
(Twitter/@Rabipirzada)
Loading...

For the popular Pakistani pop-star Rabi Pirzada, posing with reptiles and threatening Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the abrogation of Article 370 didn't prove to go down well.

Pirzada now faces actions by the Punjab Wildlife Department for alleged violation of law by keeping prohibited exotic animals — some rare cobras, snakes, a lion and a crocodile — as pets.

According to reports, under the Punjab Wildlife (Protection, Conservation and Management) Act of 1974 (amended 2007), possession of such animals is illegal and can lead to imprisonment of two to three years or a fine of up to Rs20,000.

Earlier in September, the singer had uploaded a 15-second long video on social media, where she can be seen posing with a few snakes and alligators in a her salon as she says that these are gifts for PM Modi.

After the video had gone viral, the wildlife department promptly constituted a team and the video had garnered a lot of criticism from animal rights activists and netizens.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram