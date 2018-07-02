GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
A Pakistani Woman Got Hate Because She Posted a Facebook Video of a Man 'Masturbating' at Her

Even though some people ( Mostly women) have supported and encouraged her, a quick glance at the comments on her post reveal a jarringly disturbing collection of bizarre comments.

Zoya Mateen | News18.com

Updated:July 2, 2018, 6:23 PM IST
A Pakistani Woman Got Hate Because She Posted a Facebook Video of a Man 'Masturbating' at Her
India might be considered to be world's most "dangerous country" for women, but where are women safe, really?

In Pakistan, a woman is being trolled on Facebook. Her mistake? She posted a video of an auto-driver who was masturbating at her.

This is, yet again, another spectacle of exemplary toxic masculinity and misogynistic thinking.

It all started when a couple of weeks ago, a Pakistani woman’s Facebook video on how she took down an auto-driver who was allegedly masturbating at her, went viral. Apart from making a video of him, Shahtaj Qadir stopped the vehicle, hauled the driver out and bashed him, beating him for his profane indulgence.

Qadir posted the video along with a list of tips for women who find themselves bedraggled into similar situations. Considering the fact that women fear sexual assaults and any kind of harassment to the extent that they often resort to restricting their outdoor activities, Qadir urged women to not panic in such situations. The solution, according to her, is to handle such situations with calm.



Qadir told Indian Express in an interview, that she couldn't lodge a police complaint against the man as she failed to jot down the number of his auto.“He didn’t follow me as he pushed me and ran away,” she said.

While what this woman did is a feat of great courage, the comments tell the story of what a patriarchal world we live in. A quick glance at the comments on her post reveal a jarringly disturbing collection of bizarre comments.

While some have resorted to victim blaming and shaming, others have blatantly dismissed all her allegations, even claiming the video to be 'false' and some have gone all the way to insult the entire nation because of her act.

At a time when Qadir probably needed more support, this is the kind of reaction that she received.

Women are not safe. Anywhere. Period.

 

