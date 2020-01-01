A Photo of Sheep in Bra Has Caught the Fancy of the Internet. Here's Why
A bizarre picture of a sheep in the UK wearing a bra is doing rounds on the Internet. The photos were posted by Franklin Vets Lifestyle Farms captioned: 'Sheep in a bra! This photo is not staged.'
Image credits: Franklin Vets Lifestyle Farms / Facebook.
You have watched the photos of pets dressed up in costumes are increasingly popular, particularly at Halloween.
But recently a bizarre picture of a sheep in the UK wearing a bra is taking rounds on the internet. The photos were posted by Franklin Vets Lifestyle Farms captioned "Sheep in a bra! This photo is not staged."
"'Rose' (the name of the sheep) was pregnant with triplets, and the sheer weight of her udder damaged the Suspensory Ligaments that hang the heavy organ from her body. When this happens the udder can hang so low that it can be traumatized on the ground, and unless the situation can be corrected, is a cause for euthanasia", added further.
People on Facebook posting not only which style they prefer, but also support their way to take care of sheep.
A user praised the caretakers and wrote, "She's very lucky. Great owners."
"I can tell you love your stock. We need more farmers like you", added another.
A post read, "Wonderful work team but would that make it a brasserie."
A user wrote, "Haven't heard of this being done before but then I am a townie. Super idea for the poor Mumma. Glad the lambs arrived safe and sound."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Has Had an Eventful 2019 and This Video is Proof
- TikTok Transparency Report: India Logged Maximum Interventions To Take Down Content
- Rohit Shetty Reveals Downsides of Working With Katrina Kaif
- Year in Review: Microsoft in 2019 Was All About Microsoft in 2020
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled