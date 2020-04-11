A Photo of Trash Can Floating in Air Has Left Many in Isolation Puzzled. Can You Solve it?

Have you ever seen a floating bin? Would you believe someone if they said they saw one? Probably not but the latest thing that has left many netizens baffled is trash can with "magical powers".

The world is going through tough times due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Most of the countries in the world have announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease.

While it is true that staying home during this period is the safest option, it cannot be denied that things can get really boring for some in the lockdown.

A photo of a trash can hovering over the ground has, however, put many to work on Twitter. The user, who shared the picture, wrote, “This isolation is sending me round the bend because that bin is floating”.

The tweet, which was posted on April 3, has got around 22 thousand likes and over 1,900 retweets till now.

Reacting to the image, Twitterati filled the comments section with all kinds of reaction, ranging from shock to being lost and of course to find some fictional theories behind it.

A user said, “Made my head roll that”, another commented saying “Clever editing that is!!”

