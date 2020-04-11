BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

A Photo of Trash Can Floating in Air Has Left Many in Isolation Puzzled. Can You Solve it?

Image tweeted by @roygilly86.

Image tweeted by @roygilly86.

It's not what it looks like or is it?

Share this:

Have you ever seen a floating bin? Would you believe someone if they said they saw one? Probably not but the latest thing that has left many netizens baffled is trash can with "magical powers".

The world is going through tough times due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Most of the countries in the world have announced a nationwide lockdown in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 disease.

While it is true that staying home during this period is the safest option, it cannot be denied that things can get really boring for some in the lockdown.

A photo of a trash can hovering over the ground has, however, put many to work on Twitter. The user, who shared the picture, wrote, “This isolation is sending me round the bend because that bin is floating”.

The tweet, which was posted on April 3, has got around 22 thousand likes and over 1,900 retweets till now.

Reacting to the image, Twitterati filled the comments section with all kinds of reaction, ranging from shock to being lost and of course to find some fictional theories behind it.

A user said, “Made my head roll that”, another commented saying “Clever editing that is!!”

Some other reactions included:


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,565

     

  • Total Confirmed

    7,447

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    642

     

  • Total DEATHS

    239

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 11 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,221,380

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,700,770

    +1,935

  • Cured/Discharged

    376,615

     

  • Total DEATHS

    102,775

    +91
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres