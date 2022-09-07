A Picture of Ship Graveyard Has The Internet Talking

Did you know that there’s a graveyard for ships? Recently, an image of a graveyard of ships has surfaced on the Internet. In the photograph, five big ships can be seen docked at the sea shore. These ships are evidently in dilapidated condition. However, although two of the white cruises look in good shape, they are dumped at the graveyard for scraping.

Check out the photograph below:

The picture is of the world’s famous ship dump yard at Aliaga in Turkey. Every man-made thing has a shell life. In fact, vessels like ships and cruises are used extensively. As a result, they are dumped after 10 to 15 years of use, owing to technical wear and tear. After these ships get dumped at the graveyard, over 2500 workers come together to dismantle such vessels piece by piece. You may wonder what these workers do with the pieces of the dumped ships.

Vessels are made up of various elements, including machines, engines and some metals like steel and aluminium. These elements can be recycled to build other ships. They are either used by the workers or returned to the owner of the ship. For the shipbreakers, the real challenge is dismantling a cruise. Cruises offer various facilities like hundreds of rooms, spas, pubs, dining halls and sightseeing places, among many other amenities. Breaking such rooms and places apart is a challenge for these workers. A cruise can take double the time to be dismantled in comparison to a cargo ship.

Talking about the same, one of the managers at the Aliaga Shipyard, Emre Aras, told News.com.au that cruises offer a unique challenge as every item has to be broken. He stated that walls, floors, windows, handrails, beds, and other things in the room have to be broken in cruise vessels. Emre also revealed that it takes months for a shipbreaker to break such a large vessel. However, these ships bring good profits to the shipbreakers.

