A Polish Model Has Gone Blind in an Eye After Botched up Eyeball Tattoo

Getting her eyes tattooed cost a model dearly as she has lost sight in one eye and will soon be blind in the other one too.

Aleksandra Sadowska, from Wroclaw in Poland, decided to copy a rap artist named Popek, who got the whites of his eyes dyed black, reported Mail Online.

The botched up procedure left the model, 25, complaining of pain in her eyes. When she contacted the tattooist about the problem, he replied that it was normal and could be treated with painkillers.

The tattooist named Piotr A is staring at three years imprisonment for unintentionally damaging the eyes of the woman.

After losing the sight in the right eye, Aleksandra has been warned by doctors that the irreparable damage will soon leave her blind in the left eye too.

Meanwhile, investigations have revealed that the tattooist used the body ink, which should not come in contact with the eye. He runs a salon where he carries out mainly ear piercings.

The model’s lawyers told that the investigations provide them with enough evidence that the artist did not know how to perform this delicate procedure and yet he did it which led to tragedy.

Aleksandra said that doctors, for now, do not offer much hope and she is afraid that she will be completely blind.

However, the model also said, “I will not lock myself in the basement and get depressed. I have sadness behind me, but I live on”.

The artist, who has been charged four years after the model’s ordeal began, has pleaded not guilty. A court will take up the case soon.