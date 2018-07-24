GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
A Political Party in Pakistan Released A Music Video For Election Campaign and It’s Really Good

As Pakistan gets ready for its general elections on July 25, the Awami Workers Party (AWP) has released an official election campaign song and music video to boost their popularity among the Pakistani youth.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:July 24, 2018, 7:50 PM IST
Awami Worker Party's candidate from Islamabad, Ammar Rashid, sings 'Chehre Nahi Samaaj Ko Badlo'. (Image credit: YouTube)
From passionate speeches and page-length advertisements screaming “sabka vikas hoga” to promises of ‘acche din’ and even free WiFi (read Arvind Kejriwal), politicians have tried almost everything in the book to woo the beloved janta. Or have they, now?

As Pakistan gets ready for its general elections on July 25, the Awami Workers Party (AWP) has released an official election campaign song along with an explosive music video to boost their popularity among the Pakistani youth.

According to their social media page, Awami Workers Party is a "party of the working people" that aims to bring together the struggles of the nation to "fight for a democratic and socialist society".

Appropriately titled as ‘Chehre Nahi Samaaj Ko Badlo’ (Not just faces, change society) the song demands people to change themselves in order to bring about a change.

Taking direct potshots at Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) throughthe song, the party urges the people of Pakistan to end the regime of corruption in the nation.

With lyrics like “ab hum maidaan mein utrey hain, naya samaaj banayenge. Bagawat ke ailaanon ko gali gali pauchayenge” the AWP party talks about becoming a force of resistance in the country which will build a new society and asks for the words of revolution to travel to every nook and corner of the nation.



The music video features pictures and video grabs of Pakistani leaders like Imran Khan and Asif Ali Zadari along with images depicting the suffering of Pakistani citizens.

The song was performed by Ammar Rashid, AWP’s candidate from Islamabad, and Pakistani singer and economist Shahram Azhar.

Check out the music video below:

