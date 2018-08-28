GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

A Political Party Replaced Photos of Women Candidates With Their Male Family Members

A party pamphlet defines women empowerment - by using blank spaces instead of their candidate's pictures.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:August 28, 2018, 3:33 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
A Political Party Replaced Photos of Women Candidates With Their Male Family Members
A party pamphlet defines women empowerment - by using blank spaces instead of their candidate's pictures.
Loading...
While it's no news that our country has very few women politicians, now an election pamphlet has replaced the photos of women candidates with their husbands'. Really.

The pamphlet is a list of candidates for an election campaign for Municipal elections in Ullal in Mangalore. This particular election had some special wards reserved for women, which was represented in the pamphlet by blank spaces with a cross instead of where their pictures should have appeared.

Uz-OpuIR

The party whose pamphlet is being distributed, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) "claims to stand for women empowerment" especially in their campaign material. However, the pamphlet shows otherwise, with the faces of women not only removed but being replaced by male members of their family.

The Municipality election is to be held on August 31 and the parties will contest across 31 wards. This is the first time that this urban local body with 44,273 people will go to polls, with 50% of the seats reserved for women.

SDPI party candidates told reporters that "it was not compulsory that the candidates' pictures be displayed," and "it is just a formality, and being local residents, the voters know their candidates."

The lack of representation of women (or rather being replaced by men's faces) surfaced after a Twitter user posted a picture of the pamphlet she had received.

Twitter reacted wondering how people were expected to vote if they didn't know who the candidate was, and had sarcastic reactions to this move by the party.









Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Fishermen of Kerala: The Real Heroes of the Disaster

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
  • 8
    gold
  • 16
    SILVER
  • 21
    BRONZE
  • TOTAl 45
Loading...