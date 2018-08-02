A Pregnant Canada Woman Ordered Latte at McDonald's, Was Given Cleaning Solution Instead

So apparently @McDonalds is serving cleaning solution with their coffee now??? I hope this poor lady sues the living hell out of you!!! This is utterly disgusting! Did I mention she was pregnant! I really hope this story goes viral! It’s completely unacceptable! — aaron clarke (@A_Bomb911) August 1, 2018

A) Why are you eating at @McDonalds at all, let alone pregnant? It’s barely real food. B) Why are you drinking latte’s‽ Caffeine is bad for the baby. — Brian Gramo (@briangramo) August 1, 2018

This whole McDonalds situation with the cleaning fluid is wrong in so many ways. A)employees being careless. B) why is a pregnant woman drinking coffee? Caffeine like that can cause damage to a baby. — Ortiz.misifitink (@LillianaLee9) August 2, 2018

Look, I ate a lot of McDonalds when I was pregnant. But caffeine has the same effect on unborn babies as drugs. So ya girl took her drp I take from 90% down to 10%... DUMB — thiskid🔰 (@thisskidd08) August 2, 2018

This is so outrageous.... putting a mother and her child at risk here @McDonalds 😡😡😡 Pregnant mom served cleaning solution instead of latte at southern Alberta McDonald's https://t.co/pCUCHCiqG9 — Khloë Terae 🇨🇦 (@khloe) August 1, 2018

pregnant and eating McDonalds, that’s all you need to know about the world today — Trade Traderson (@tradetraderson) August 1, 2018

Its probably better than anything else mcdonalds serves, she should have her child taken away for eating at mcdonalds while pregnant. Obviously unfit mother. https://t.co/J35SBOKXBr — The Donald (@donaldjr) August 1, 2018

That’s fucked up and @McDonalds always has been and always will be trash but for real pregnant women shouldn’t be drinking lattes. https://t.co/XmbMUN4seu — Nick Isani (@NickIsani) August 1, 2018

ok yes mcdonalds made a mistake but it aint like they gave it to the pregnant lady on purpose it could have happened to anyone in that drive thru idk this headline just seemed baity https://t.co/TXPj6wu1k8 — Mike 🏳️🌈 (@mjmilitant) August 1, 2018

Yes & she also could have taken a big gulp & blown a tire while driving over a bridge & fallen in the water & almost been eaten by a shark.

Then you’d just say I’m ignorant cause someone was -almost- eaten by a shark.



‘What if’s’ are so pointless.



The woman is fine. Move on pic.twitter.com/sUouQ8TS1J — T C (@TC_in_TDot) August 1, 2018

Sarah Douglas says she's happy she shared her story & overwhelmed by the response. The 32-week pregnant woman was served cleaning solution instead of a latte at a #yql McDonalds. Our @CTVZayn spoke with her to find out what's happened since her experience went viral tonight at 5. pic.twitter.com/b9ceujGXja — CTV Lethbridge (@CTVLethbridge) August 1, 2018