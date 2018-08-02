A Pregnant Canada Woman Ordered Latte at McDonald's, Was Given Cleaning Solution Instead
Though both mother and unborn baby are okay, this is not the first time a McDonald's restaurant has messed up in terms of food and service safety.
Representative Image (Image courtesy: Reuters)
The shocking incident happened in Alberta, Canada on Sunday when Sarah Douglas, who is pregnant with her third child, went to a McDonald’s drive-through outlet to get some coffee, CBC News reported.
Douglas, who was driving her son to a baseball tournament, took a sip of the ‘latte’ she had been handed and instantly spat it out. She had to rinse her mouth with water after that. The pregnant woman immediately drove back to the outlet in University Drive W. and demanded an explanation.
Turned out that a bottle of cleaning solution had been hooked to the milk supply line of the coffee machine. In fact, Douglas said that the bottle in question was still attached to the machine when she arrived back with the chemical in her cup.
The over 7-months-pregnant Douglas then contacted poison control authorities and was told that the chemical was an acid based solution.
Dan Brown, owner of the outlet in question, issued a public statement in which he claimed to have apologized to Douglas and expressed regret at the incident having occurred in his restaurant.
Despite the apology, the incident led to widespread outrage on social media:
So apparently @McDonalds is serving cleaning solution with their coffee now??? I hope this poor lady sues the living hell out of you!!! This is utterly disgusting! Did I mention she was pregnant! I really hope this story goes viral! It’s completely unacceptable!— aaron clarke (@A_Bomb911) August 1, 2018
Surprisingly, many on social media also turned on Douglas for drinking coffee at such an advanced stage in her pregnancy:
A) Why are you eating at @McDonalds at all, let alone pregnant? It’s barely real food. B) Why are you drinking latte’s‽ Caffeine is bad for the baby.— Brian Gramo (@briangramo) August 1, 2018
This whole McDonalds situation with the cleaning fluid is wrong in so many ways. A)employees being careless. B) why is a pregnant woman drinking coffee? Caffeine like that can cause damage to a baby.— Ortiz.misifitink (@LillianaLee9) August 2, 2018
Look, I ate a lot of McDonalds when I was pregnant. But caffeine has the same effect on unborn babies as drugs. So ya girl took her drp I take from 90% down to 10%... DUMB— thiskid🔰 (@thisskidd08) August 2, 2018
This is so outrageous.... putting a mother and her child at risk here @McDonalds 😡😡😡 Pregnant mom served cleaning solution instead of latte at southern Alberta McDonald's https://t.co/pCUCHCiqG9— Khloë Terae 🇨🇦 (@khloe) August 1, 2018
pregnant and eating McDonalds, that’s all you need to know about the world today— Trade Traderson (@tradetraderson) August 1, 2018
Some went as far as to claim that Douglas was an ‘unfit’ mother and that her children should be taken away from her for choosing to drink coffee while pregnant:
Its probably better than anything else mcdonalds serves, she should have her child taken away for eating at mcdonalds while pregnant. Obviously unfit mother. https://t.co/J35SBOKXBr— The Donald (@donaldjr) August 1, 2018
That’s fucked up and @McDonalds always has been and always will be trash but for real pregnant women shouldn’t be drinking lattes. https://t.co/XmbMUN4seu— Nick Isani (@NickIsani) August 1, 2018
Funny that most of the pregnancy advice seemed to come from men. In fact some even defended McDonalds and accused Douglas, the careless mother, of overreacting:
ok yes mcdonalds made a mistake but it aint like they gave it to the pregnant lady on purpose it could have happened to anyone in that drive thru idk this headline just seemed baity https://t.co/TXPj6wu1k8— Mike 🏳️🌈 (@mjmilitant) August 1, 2018
Yes & she also could have taken a big gulp & blown a tire while driving over a bridge & fallen in the water & almost been eaten by a shark.— T C (@TC_in_TDot) August 1, 2018
Then you’d just say I’m ignorant cause someone was -almost- eaten by a shark.
‘What if’s’ are so pointless.
The woman is fine. Move on pic.twitter.com/sUouQ8TS1J
Unaffected by the criticism, Douglas told CTV Lethbridge news channel that she was glad she had shared her story.
Sarah Douglas says she's happy she shared her story & overwhelmed by the response. The 32-week pregnant woman was served cleaning solution instead of a latte at a #yql McDonalds. Our @CTVZayn spoke with her to find out what's happened since her experience went viral tonight at 5. pic.twitter.com/b9ceujGXja— CTV Lethbridge (@CTVLethbridge) August 1, 2018
According to reports, the mother and the unborn baby are both okay. And while the merits of drinking coffee while pregnant may indeed be questionable, for McDonald's, the incident could (and should) act as a wakeup call.
This is not the first time that fingers have been raised at the global fast-food chain’s safety and service standards.
One of the most infamous incidents and definitely one that McDonald's would want to forget was in 1992 when a 79-year-old widow was received severe burns after accidentally spilling a cup of boiling coffee that she had received from a McDonald’s drive-through in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The ‘McDonald's Coffee Case’ as it is now known culminated into a lawsuit that ended with McDonald's coughing up $200,000 in compensatory damages and $2.7 million in punitive damages to the victim, who had spent $10,000 on her medical bills and spent eight days in the hospital for the injuries.
More recently, a couple in New Zealand bought a ‘Happy Meal’ for their three-year-old son, who was served raw chicken nuggets. McDonalds apologized for the incident and called it a ‘human error’ on part of the employees.
In September 2017, a California man had posted pictures of his ‘raw’ hamburger in Merced.
McDonald’s may not be lovin’ the controversies, but it seems that their fans across the world continue to rally their support. And cash.
According to an April report in Reuters, the world’s biggest fast-food chain’s profits blew past forecasts on global sales with McDonald’s Corp’s shares rising by five percent.
