A Premiere Coaching Centre For Engineering Entrance Exams Was Hacked For Charging Exorbitant Fee

Established in 1988, Aakash Institute offers coaching for engineering entrance exams like IIT (JEE Mains), IIT (JEE Advanced) and medical courses like All India Pre Medical Test (AIPMT), National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), and All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The website of a coaching institute was hacked at midnight over its exorbitant fee structure.Aakash Institute, which offers quality coaching for medical and engineering entrance exams, was hacked by ‘Dutchm@n’ — a sort of pen name people often adopt in the cyber world.“Your fees are too much for the middle class and below the poverty line student,” the message on the website read.A screenshot of the Aakash Institute website | Pic Courtesy: TheComingOfTheGeeks (Reddit)Soon thereafter, Reddit exploded into a furore with major discussions centering on the fee structure.Meanwhile, in its defence, this is what the Aakash Institute wrote on its website:“The fee structure at Aakash is not based on relative comparisons with what other coaching institutes might be charging or the prevalent industry benchmarks… Our fee may be seen as nominally higher than other institutes, however, the standard of education imparted by the expert teachers at Aakash is incomparable and gives a student worth of his/her investment.”Prior to the Aakash Institute, 'Dutchm@n' also hacked the website of Sanskar Public school, which still displays the same message.We got in touch with the institute to inquire about the course fee. The institute said that they charged Rs 3.6 lakhs for two years of integrated course for NEET and about Rs 1.5 lakh for one-year medical course in NEET and AIIMS.However, all questions regarding the hacking episode went unanswered.This year, the two toppers from Odisha at the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 had undergone a two-year classroom coaching at Aakash Institute. Bihar’s Kalpana Kumari, who got 691 out of 720 marks to secure the all-India rank (AIR) 1 in NEET 2018 attended coaching classes in New Delhi’s Aakash institute.