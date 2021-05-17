A Private Spacecraft Going to Venus Will Look For Signs of Life In Its Clouds

His company has become very good at launching satellites into orbit over the past decade, however, his dream of taking the next step of an interplanetary mission received a big boost recently after a 2020 study. The research study claimed to the discovery of a chemical associated with microbial life in the planet’s corrosive and sulphuric atmosphere.
“The mission is to path-find and it’s also to show that this can be done," Beck said speaking on Motherboard’s Space Show.
Rocket Lab plans to add to this effort with its unique commercial mission. The company will use its Electron rocket and its Photon satellite to get to Venus. The spacecraft will then send its probe weighing around 37 kilograms and just 30 centimetres in diameter that will rapidly descend through the planet’s atmosphere and pioneer a new form of interplanetary commercial exploration.
Additionally, Beck hopes that the latest space exploration program by his company will be able to shed some light on some relevant burning issues such as how unique could life be in the universe, what molecules should the probe look for, among others.
