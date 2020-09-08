A Programmer Hacked Into a Pregnancy Test to Play 'Doom' On It and the Internet is Shook in 8-Bit

A programmer from California named Foone, who calls himself ‘collector of weird stuff’, posted a video on Twitter in which he was playing the popular game Doom on... can you guess? A a pregnancy test.

The hardware-software wizard hacked into the digital pregnancy test and changed the settings in order to play the game.

Tweeting this wonderful feat, Foone shared the video with the caption, “Yesterday I had a lot of retweets and reddit posts and such for playing Doom on a pregnancy test. But as I explained then, it wasn't really PLAYING on a pregnancy test, it was just a video being played back, not an interactive game. Well, now it is. It's Pregnancy Test Doom.”

In the video, one can see a digital pregnancy tester and a remote control. The game playing on the screen was being controlled through the remote.

Doom is a popular video game that was first launched in 1993. Later, gaming programmers developed a couple of adaptations of the original version.

The tweet where he is playing the interactive game on a tester has been liked over 81k times.

Foone also posted a number of tweets where he dissected the tester.

The pregnancy tester, which was turned into a gaming device, was of the brand Equate. Taking a jibe at himself, he said, “I can only imagine what the walmart analytics think I'm up to.”

Earlier, the programmer had tried to play the interactive game on the pregnancy tester but could not program it for the small screen.

Instead, he had only played a video of Doom in 128X32 monochromic pixels.

His tweet on the video of Doom playing on the screen of a pregnancy tester had also gained attention and was liked over 15k times.

Twitter users had reacted positively to the experiment where he also played different videos on the pregnancy tester screen.

Foone clarified that he has not used any part of the original tester and instead used a “replacement display and a replacement microcontroller.”