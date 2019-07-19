A Pub in Gurugram Introduced Something Called 'Female Beer'. Why Even?

Ardor 29, a pub in Gurugram, has come up with a rather strange concept. And it has left us scratching our heads. They have launched a product that they are calling 'female beer'. I mean who knew beer had gender!

The reason, according to them, lies in the taste. "Most women don't like the bitter taste of beer," a spokesperson told News18. So, after much thinking (we are presuming), they decided to come up with an alternative, which has conveniently been named "Female Beer".

It was launched nearly a month ago.

"Most of our female clients hate the bitter taste of ordinary beer. They mix it with coke or other drinks to soften the taste. On the other hand, our female beer has been very well received by customers who invariably ask for a second round," a spokesperson for the restaurant told News18.

The fact that the restaurant decided to call a beer "female" isn't what's the real problem here. Instead, what's really bugging us is that through some really thoughtless (and, regressive) advertising, Ardor 29 essentially strengthens the very stereotypes that women have been battling against since the dawn of time.

"The drink is called "Summer Beer" on our menu but people have started referring to it as a 'female beer' because of the shape of the glass. The drink is sweet and potent and we're calling it a 'female beer' because we think women too are like that," another spokesperson for the restaurant said.

A post about the female beer shared on Facebook says that after consuming the drink, women will finally reveal their true "tigress identities". Wait, what?

"Trust us and this is when your Bae will show her true Tigress identity and she will be sufficient to sulk down any Tiger , so dont mess with a Female guys."

For ages, beer has been treated as a "man's drink": strong and bitter and something that delicate, petite young women might find hard to handle. But the ability to hold one's liquor should be independent of sex, no?

Of course, there is no denying the fact that some people might not really appreciate the bitter taste of alcohol. To be honest, it is an acquired taste and everyone is entitled to have their own preferences. But it really isn't about gender.

Well, if Ardor 29 came up with a sweeter version of beer for all, it could have just been called 'sweet beer', right?

But the very fact that they equate "sweet" and "super smooth" with women further validates the idea of them as the "fairer sex" - meant to be coddled and treated with special care. Come on, this is the twenty first century. Get on board with the fact that women drink. It's funny, some brands simply refuse to understand how potentially dangerous such sexist ads can be and how it can set us back by at least a hundred years. Like a Twitter user wrote, "Brands, can you just leave us alone?"

Here's the thing, this idea of women as dainty, pretty beings needs to change and we're glad Twitter came out in solidarity against the ad:

No one: Absolutely no one: Gurugram brewpub: LET'S MAKE A "FEMALE" BEER BECAUSE WOMEN CAN'T DRINK "BITTER AND STRONG" BEER LIKE MEN. pic.twitter.com/TxpUUhzREZ — Ram Vaidyanathan (@zoopertrip) July 18, 2019

And don't even get me started on the copy. What high school student wrote this shit? — Ram Vaidyanathan (@zoopertrip) July 18, 2019

My sensitive pretty lady sweetness can’t handle this — Rituparna Chatterjee (@MasalaBai) July 19, 2019

Brands, can you please f%*king leave us alone? We don’t want Female Beer or Female anything PS : apparently this is a non strong, non bitter beer. Listen people, drink juice instead pic.twitter.com/yNdnFUw4yQ — monika ‍ (@monikamanchanda) July 19, 2019

Wtf is a FEMALE beer? Also the choice of glass is a joke! pic.twitter.com/BQwXJ39mkr — Pooja (@stressedchikaa) July 19, 2019

Can only imagine the branding team's pitch. "Will it be judged on it's dressing? Does it need to go home by 8pm? Is it accompanied by a male beer? Does it need to smile more? Presenting, India's First Female Beer!" pic.twitter.com/hqdTnGS9Wy — Kanchi Sharma (@absurdistapple) July 19, 2019

"A non-strong beer for women."

The very sentence reeks of misogyny, doesn't it? There's really no need to unnecessarily gender things, is there?