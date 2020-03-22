A Reddit User Asked What We Would do When the Pandemic is Over, the Answers are Giving Us Hope

What do you want to do when the pandemic ends?







This question seems to be the one on everyone's mind as people around the world struggle to deal with paradigm shifts in their routines caused by social distancing or self quarantine, which are apparently the only ways of keeping the deadly COVID-19 at bay.

Even as the number of confirmed cases in the world (and in India) increase at an alarming rate, more and more people are being encouraged to stay at home and not step out, especially since there's no cure in sight.

But staying at home isn't really as easy as it sounds. It's one thing if you prefer to stay indoors all the time, but being forced to do so is a completely different ballgame altogether.

Someone on Reddit asked their fellow Redditors what they would do when the pandemic was over, and the answers have given us hope and show that every cloud does indeed have a silver lining.

The answers are fairly simple and nothing out of the ordinary - but it is proof that we've been taking the little things that life has to offer for granted, things like eating out at a restaurant. Or maybe, this could finally give you an opportunity to ask your crush out, like this redditor.

Or just travel, maybe? Take for example, this redditor who had really been looking forward to his trip to Japan for five months before it got cancelled due to coronavirus.

Surviving the pandemic could be a sign from the universe that it's time you popped the question. Just some times, a natural disaster can really put some perspective in place, like it did for this redditor here:





Other redditors too poured their hearts out in the comments section of the thread. While one said they would hug his mother in public, another person said that they would be happy to just hug another human being. Another spoke about his birthday party being cancelled, while a sad grandparent said that when this is all over, he or she would really like to visit the grandchildren, and just stop crying.

One billion people around the world are feeling the weight of the dire circumstances. Some are lucky enough to be home with their families to help them get through the pandemic, while some are stuck in foreign lands far from home. Whatever it may be, this too shall pass, one can hope. And when that happens, what is it that you plan to do?