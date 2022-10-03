A Repair Estimate Of Rs 22 Lakh For A Car Worth Rs 11 Lakh Puzzles Internet

You must have surely read news reports about someone receiving an electricity bill in lakhs. But have you ever come across a piece of bizarre news where the repairing cost of a car is twice the actual cost of the four-wheeler itself? Yes, you read that right! A man received an estimate of Rs 22 lakhs for his Volkswagen Polo hatchback worth 11 lakhs after it got damaged in the recent Banglore floods.

The man, Anirudh Ganesh, shared details about the same with netizens on LinkedIn. In his post, he revealed that he had sent his car for repair at the Volkswagen Apple Auto Service in Whitefield. In a baffling revelation, Anirudh said that he received an estimate of Rs 22 lakhs for his car, which costs Rs 11 lakhs, twenty days after sending it to Volkswagen Whitefield.

An excerpt from his extensive LinkedIn post read – “My car got damaged due to the Bangalore floods. In the peak of the rain, I got the car out and sent it to the Apple Auto Whitefield showroom, where I had to push my car onto a towing truck in waist-deep water at 11 pm. No one to help but we middle-class people are tough. Karlete hai kisi tarah.”

Anirudh further stated that when he received the repair estimate, he got in touch with his insurance provider, Acko. In his post, he revealed that the insurance company told him, “The car would be written off as a total loss and that they would pick it up from the repair shop.” However, to his shock, the Volkswagen service centre asked him to pay a sum of Rs 44, 840 as estimation charges in order to pick up his car from the centre.

When Anirudh Ganesh inquired about it, he came to know that the standard industry charge for paperwork is Rs 5000. In an update, Anirudh mentioned that he eventually paid Rs 5000 after being contacted by the Volksvagen India team and picked up his car from the service centre. After Anirudh posted about his plight, many users flocked to the comment section of his post to share their unpleasant experiences with Volkswagen. In addition to that, one user wrote, “This is absolutely not acceptable. Speaks in volume about the company’s so-called customer-centric approach.” Another commented, “This is scary. Crony capitalism has no respect towards consumer protection?”

