1-MIN READ

A Reporter Forgot to Put on Pants while Appearing on Live Show from Home

(Image credit: Twitter)

It was just another ordinary work from home day for a newscaster before a bummer chanced upon.

A reporter by the name of Will Reeve became his own cameraperson to appear on 'Good Morning America.'

However, little did Reeve realize that his camcorder wasn’t placed appropriately as he was also caught below the waist.

During the ongoing broadcast, the 27-year-old was seen wearing a suit over a shirt but gave pants a miss.

The hilarious slip-up could have taken a blue turn but things are always better if one has the ability to pull a joke on self.

Reeve did just that when he decided to take to his official social media handle to address the slip-up in good humour.

His Twitter caption reads as, “When WFH goes wrong (or, your self-framed live shot goes too wide). Hope everyone got a much-needed laugh Face with tears of joy (laughing loud emoji).”

Reeve also attached a self-penned digital note in the thread, where he had a little fun over his own viral image and even called out for suggestions.

Film critic, Adam Graham couldn’t resist but share Reeve’s pantless look and quipped along, “Hey put some pants on my guy”.

Soon Reeve replied saying, “They’re shorts I promise(sic.)”

It goes without saying, Twitter users too had a field day while trolling Reeve’s look and launching meme fests. Some empathetic ones showed support as they felt related.

