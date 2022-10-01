'A Ride in the Mars': Norwegian Diplomat Shares Drone View of Spiti Valley

Over the years, the cold and arid landscape of Spiti Valley in Himachal Pradesh has become one of the most famous destinations in India. On Friday, former Norwegian diplomat Erik Solheim shared a series of photos shot from a drone on Twitter. The snaps show the texture of the mountains looking mesmerizing. The diplomat compared the photos with the terrain of mars. The aerial shot also shows a beautiful Spiti river flowing in the valley.

“A ride in the Mars. Spiti Himachal Pradesh. Incredible India,” he captioned the tweet.

Many Twitter users shared photos of their adventure in Spiti Valley.

I was there in the year 2016. pic.twitter.com/Omr6obbVrc — Naveen Kumara (@TheNaveenKumara) September 29, 2022

i was visit a last year. such a nice place. pic.twitter.com/nc0sMuxIGy — meen saab (@SaabMeen) September 29, 2022

One of the users commented, “Incredibly beautiful… Himachal is God’s own Princess.”

Incredibly beautiful…. Himachal is God's own Princess — SEBASTIAN (@kmsebastians) September 30, 2022

Another person said, “Yes, painted by the greatest painter; nature.”

Yes, painted by the greatest painter; nature — Prabhat Mishra (@thequic_silver) September 29, 2022

Even the official page of Incredible India retweeted the post and said, “Thank you Erik Solhiem for sharing such breath-taking snaps from Spiti, Himachal Pradesh. The Spectacular view of the brown Himalayas lining the swift Spiti river, is indeed a sight to cherish forever!”

Thank you @ErikSolheim for sharing such breathtaking snaps from Spiti, Himachal Pradesh. The spectacular view of the brown Himalayas lining the swift Spiti river, is indeed a sight to cherish forever! #DekhoApnaDesh https://t.co/KegTfl0Osd — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) September 29, 2022

This is not the first time the foreign diplomat has left the internet amazed by sharing the hidden gems of India. Earlier, he shared a drone view of pristine scenery from Udipi, Karnataka. He also shared that this is his favourite cycling route. The picture featured a road flanked by a beach on one side and water on the other. The golden sands embracing the turquoise waves was a sight to behold and left netizens impressed.

World's Most Beautiful Cycling Route 🚴‍♀️ ?

Udupi, Karnataka, India 🇮🇳. pic.twitter.com/BNU5fVdMlA — Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) May 17, 2022

The internet often gets served with the beautiful serenity that Mother Nature has to offer. Earlier, a similar video surfaced online that left social media users mesmerized was an aerial of a lake from the sky from God’s own country Kerala in India. The viral clip captured the 360-degree view of the blooming lotus flowers while a man was seen rowing a traditional boat in the lake.

